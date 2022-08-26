GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s not really much to this week’s forecast, except that under clear and sunny skies, Campbell County will see rising mercury. High pressure has moved into the region. Although a few clouds will be possible as a weak cool front passes through, today will kick off a week-long warming trend that will take temperatures from the low 80s to the low 90s, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.

