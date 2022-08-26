Read full article on original website
Week-long warm up continues; weak cold front to temper Friday high
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong high pressure firmly in place over the region, the week-long warm-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend will continue. Skies will remain clear and sunny today as the high gets near 90 degrees. A southwest breeze 5 to 8 mph should transition to come from the northeast after noon. Gusts could reach 16 mph. Tonight’s low should fall to around 62 degrees under clear skies.
Sunny and warm to start the week; higher temps to come
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s not really much to this week’s forecast, except that under clear and sunny skies, Campbell County will see rising mercury. High pressure has moved into the region. Although a few clouds will be possible as a weak cool front passes through, today will kick off a week-long warming trend that will take temperatures from the low 80s to the low 90s, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
Monte Vista Lane closure in Gillette extends through Oct. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Monte Vista Lane from Cimarron Drive through the cul-de-sac will be closed through Oct. 14, a City of Gillette form said Aug. 29. Contractor DRM and engineer KLJ are completing full width street reconstruction and utility work. Traffic signs will be posted. Cimarron Drive is near...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/30/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Aug. 30:. At 2:13 a.m. to Highway 450 for a reported fire. Firefighters located two flatbed transport trailers with miscellaneous debris burning. Firefighters extinguished the fire and contained it from spreading through the storage yard. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
New Tommy’s Express in Gillette to offer free car washes this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Gillette will be washing cars for free this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 2, to celebrate opening the national franchise’s first Wyoming location. The car wash is across the street from Dalbey Memorial Park on the corner of Edwards Street and South...
Wagonwheel principal: ‘We haven’t had any concerns thus far’ following Aug. 30 foot chase
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies haven’t yet found a man they were chasing Aug. 30, the principal of Wagonwheel Elementary said that school staff haven’t had any concerns so far. Wagonwheel Elementary Principal Eric Stremcha said Aug. 31 that at about 4:40...
Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3, adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2, planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
Campbell sheriff corporal: Man deputies chased still at large
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Campbell County deputies were unable to locate a man they were chasing Aug. 30, a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office corporal told County 17 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 that he does not believe there’s a danger to the community. Cpl. Ryan Undeberg said...
Obituary: Christian Dean Knigge
Christian Dean Knigge: October 21, 1965 – August 21, 2022. Christian Dean Knigge, Gillette resident, 56, died on Aug 21, 2022 at his home from suicide. Dean was the first born of Buzz and Kay (Nielsen) Knigge on October 21, 1965 in Jackson Hole, WY. Dean grew up in...
Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
Commission to hold public Pathfinder Camporee forum in October
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Commissioners have called for a public forum in October seeking comment on the 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee, an event projected to bring thousands of people to Gillette. The forum will be held at the Cam-Plex Energy Hall Ball Room on Oct. 5 starting...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Aug. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Aug. 29, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers reportedly located marijuana cigarettes, THC wax,...
Candidate filing deadline is today for Wyoming’s General Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The deadline is today for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until the Secretary of State Office closes to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county office must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirement are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 31
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette police: Driver charged with aggravated assault after pointing gun at other vehicle’s occupants
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after police said he pointed a gun at people in a vehicle on Douglas Highway Aug. 26. A man driving a silver Honda with Georgia license plates pointed a rifle at people in a blue Chevrolet that a 41-year-old man was driving north on Douglas Highway, Gillette Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Monday. Two 48-year-old women and a 4-year-old boy were also in the Chevrolet. Police found the silver Honda unattended on 12th Street. They found the man with a 23-year-old man in an apartment building.
Man threatens teenage daughter, man with handgun
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Aggravated assault charges could be pending for a man who pointed a gun at his teenage daughter’s head and another man, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old man, was allegedly tipped off by a neighbor who told...
