The Daily Collegian
Penn State mourns loss of philanthropist and alumna Edna Bennett Pierce
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is mourning the loss of one of its most generous philanthropists and alumni, Edna Bennett Pierce, whose nearly six decades of support have made a monumental impact on the College of Health and Human Development (HHD) and the University community. Bennett Pierce died on July 22 at the age of 90.
A beautiful internship: IST student drives tech design at Estée Lauder Companies
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Since she was a little girl, Lauren Pearl has had a dream to one day live and work in New York City. She came one step closer to making that dream a reality this summer, through a 10-week internship with the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC).
Brian Black is speaker at international petrocultures conference
ALTOONA, Pa. — Brian Black, head of Penn State Altoona's Division of Arts and Humanities and Distinguished Professor of history and environmental studies, recently spoke at the international Petrocultures 2022: Transformations conference held in Stavanger, Norway. The conference was held at Norway’s state-of-the-art, state-run museum of petroleum. Black’s paper,...
