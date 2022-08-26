ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

The Daily Collegian

Penn State mourns loss of philanthropist and alumna Edna Bennett Pierce

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is mourning the loss of one of its most generous philanthropists and alumni, Edna Bennett Pierce, whose nearly six decades of support have made a monumental impact on the College of Health and Human Development (HHD) and the University community. Bennett Pierce died on July 22 at the age of 90.
The Daily Collegian

Brian Black is speaker at international petrocultures conference

ALTOONA, Pa. — Brian Black, head of Penn State Altoona's Division of Arts and Humanities and Distinguished Professor of history and environmental studies, recently spoke at the international Petrocultures 2022: Transformations conference held in Stavanger, Norway. The conference was held at Norway’s state-of-the-art, state-run museum of petroleum. Black’s paper,...
