BBC
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
BBC
Lake District mountain rescuer warns of more fatalities
The number of people dying in accidents on the Lake District's mountains and waters will rise, a rescuer has warned. There have been 26 deaths so far this year compared to 12 in 2019, the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said. Association chairman Richard Warren said there would...
BBC
South Gloucestershire school trust quoted 414% rise in energy bill
A school trust leader has warned one of its school's energy bills could rise by 414% next month, based on one quote. Chief executive Dave Baker said energy bills were fixed in 10 out of 11 schools run by the Olympus Academy Trust across south Gloucestershire. He said if the...
BBC
Cost of living: 'I'll be struggling without some financial help'
Many households are facing a jump in energy prices but some residents say they do not feel protected from increased costs. It includes people who use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) who are not covered by the price cap set by the regulator, and those who live in park homes. How are they coping?
