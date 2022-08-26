Read full article on original website
August 29 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent defeated Marceline 42-13 Saturday. The Indians next play Scott City at home Friday night at 7. During halftime of the game, there will be a tribute to Coach Mikel Stewart, who served as head football coach, athletic director, teacher, and then principal during his 10 years at SVHS.
Perryville youth presents wood burning demonstration at state fair
SEDALIA — A Perryville youth gave a demonstration of wood burning during the Missouri State Fair. Dresden Donze competed in a county event in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H Building Demonstrations. Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what youth learn in 4-H projects focused on...
Randolph County Sheriff’s report
CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report. Antoine D. Meeks 30, O’Fallon, arrested August 22, 2022 by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Is incarcerated. Burke A. Eastes 59, Marion, arrested August 22, 2022...
Tennessee man hurt when car crashes during police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY — A 22-year-old man from Dyersburg, Tennessee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash while being pursued on Perry County Road 816 by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deon R. Thompson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville. The...
Route 61 reduced in Perry County for pavement improvements
SIKESTON – Route 61 in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. This section of roadway is located from Main Street to the Route P in Perryville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to...
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 38-year-old Tabitha Reed of Perryville was charged with failure to abate a nuisance. Police they reinspected the subject’s property in the 100 block of South Kiefner Street on July 26th and observed an inoperable vehicle remained in public view in violation of the city code.
Jacket Football has rough start to 2022 season; falls at DuQuoin 26-0
CHESTER – The Chester YellowJacket Football Team opened its 2022 season at DuQuoin Friday August 26. Chester went to Indian territory confident and ready to upset the Indians on their brand new turf field. Until late in the week it was uncertain if the game could be played on...
SV 8th grade volleyball team takes 1st place in preseason tourney!
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent 8th grade volleyball team brought home first place in their preseason tournament! Way to go, ladies!!!
