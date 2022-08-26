Read full article on original website
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Fat3 regulates neural progenitor cells by promoting Yap activity during spinal cord development
Early embryonic development of the spinal cord requires tight coordination between proliferation of neural progenitors and their differentiation into distinct neuronal cell types to establish intricate neuronal circuits. The Hippo pathway is one of the well-known regulators to control cell proliferation and govern neural progenitor cell number, in which the downstream effector Yes-associated protein (Yap) promotes cell cycle progression. Here we show that an atypical cadherin Fat3, expressed highly in the neural tube, plays a critical role in maintaining proper number of proliferating progenitors. Knockdown of Fat3 in chick neural tube down-regulates expression of the proliferation markers but rather induces the expression of neural markers in the ventricular zone. We further show that deletion of Fat3 gene in mouse neural tube depletes neural progenitors, accompanied by neuronal gene expression in the ventral ventricular zone of the spinal cord. Finally, we found that Fat3 regulates the phosphorylation level of Lats1/2, the upstream kinase of Yap, resulting in dephosphorylation and stabilization of Yap, suggesting Yap as a key downstream effector of Fat3. Our study uncovers another layer of regulatory mechanisms in controlling the activity of Hippo signaling pathway to regulate the size of neural progenitor pools in the developing spinal cord.
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Imaging CuO nanocube hollowing in solution by quantitative in situ X-ray ptychography
Understanding morphological changes of nanoparticles in solution is essential to tailor the functionality of devices used in energy generation and storage. However, we lack experimental methods that can visualize these processes in solution, or in electrolyte, and provide three-dimensional information. Here, we show how X-ray ptychography enables in situ nano-imaging of the formation and hollowing of nanoparticles in solution at 155"‰Â°C. We simultaneously image the growth of about 100 nanocubes with a spatial resolution of 66"‰nm. The quantitative phase images give access to the third dimension, allowing to additionally study particle thickness. We reveal that the substrate hinders their out-of-plane growth, thus the nanocubes are in fact nanocuboids. Moreover, we observe that the reduction of Cu2O to Cu triggers the hollowing of the nanocuboids. We critically assess the interaction of X-rays with the liquid sample. Our method enables detailed in-solution imaging for a wide range of reaction conditions.
madd-4 plays a critical role in light against Bursaphelenchus xylophilus
Bursaphelenchus xylophilus is a notorious invasive species, causing extensive losses to pine ecosystems globally. Previous studies had shown that the development of B. xylophilus was seriously suppressed by light. However, the mechanism involved in the inhibition is unknown. Here, it is the first report that Bxy-madd-4 is a light-regulated gene, plays a potential role in B. xylophilus in responding to the blue light. Transcriptome sequencing revealed that the expression level of Bxy-madd-4 declined by 86.39% under blue light. The reverse transcription quantitative real-time PCR results were in accord with the transcriptome sequencing, confirming the expression level of Bxy-madd-4 was suppressed by blue light. Bxy-madd-4 promoter::mCherry reporter constructed in Caenorhabditis elegans were utilized to mimic the spatiotemporal expression patterns of Bxy-madd-4. Bxy-madd-4A promoter activity had a strong continuity throughout all development stages in C. elegans. Further RNA interference indicated that only 36.8% of the Bxy-madd-4 dsRNA treated embryos were hatched. Moreover, 71.6% of the hatched nematodes were abnormal, such as particles on the body surface and concave tissues. Our findings contribute towards a better understanding of the mechanism of light against the destructive invasive nematode, providing a promising hint for control of the destructive invasive nematode.
Localized efficacy of environmental RNAi in Tetranychus urticae
Environmental RNAi has been developed as a tool for reverse genetics studies and is an emerging pest control strategy. The ability of environmental RNAi to efficiently down-regulate the expression of endogenous gene targets assumes efficient uptake of dsRNA and its processing. In addition, its efficiency can be augmented by the systemic spread of RNAi signals. Environmental RNAi is now a well-established tool for the manipulation of gene expression in the chelicerate acari, including the two-spotted spider mite, Tetranychus urticae. Here, we focused on eight single and ubiquitously-expressed genes encoding proteins with essential cellular functions. Application of dsRNAs that specifically target these genes led to whole mite body phenotypes-dark or spotless. These phenotypes were associated with a significant reduction of target gene expression, ranging from 20 to 50%, when assessed at the whole mite level. Histological analysis of mites treated with orally-delivered dsRNAs was used to investigate the spatial range of the effectiveness ofÂ environmental RNAi. Although macroscopic changes led to two groups of body phenotypes, silencing of target genes was associated with the distinct cellular phenotypes. We show that regardless of the target gene tested, cells that displayed histological changes were those that are in direct contact with the dsRNA-containing gut lumen, suggesting that the greatest efficiency of the orally-delivered dsRNAs is localized to gut tissues in T. urticae.
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Correction to: The experiences of people with incomplete spinal cord injury or disease during intensive balance training and the impact of the program: A qualitative study
The original version of this article contained a spelling error in an author name. The last name of the corresponding author, Dr. Kristin Musselman, should be corrected from Mussleman to Musselman. The original article has been corrected. Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, M5G 1V7,...
In CAR T cell-treated lymphomas, the T cell rich get richer
In patients with large B cell lymphomas, immune features of the tumor microenviroment predict clinical outcomes after CAR T cell therapy; as the number of patients treated with CAR T cells is set to increase, refinement of these and other biomarkers will be crucial. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells...
Are the chronological age cutoffs used in clinical oncology guidelines biologically meaningful?
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Age is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer and also affects tumour biology, treatment recommendations and response to therapy. Although clinical oncology guidelines advocate against classifying patients on the basis of chronological age alone, most studies and published guidelines use discrete age cutoffs, often heterogeneously. Herein, we discuss age cutoffs from a historical and biological perspective, focusing on breast cancer.
Long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis
To evaluate the long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis. Retrospective review of subjects with HLA-B27 uveitis in a public tertiary centre between January 2008 and 2020. Results. 562 HLA-B27-positive subjects (834 eyes) had mean follow-up of 9.8 years (8173.2 eye-years). Median visual acuity at ten years was...
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system
The Chinese food system has undergone a transition of unprecedented speed, leading to complex interactions with China's economy, health and environment. Structural changes experienced by the country over the past few decades have boosted economic development but have worsened the mismatch between food supply and demand, deteriorated the environment, driven obesity and overnutrition levels up, and increased the risk for pathogen spread. Here we propose a strategy for slimming and greening the Chinese food system towards sustainability targets. This strategy takes into account the interlinkages between agricultural production and food consumption across the food system, going beyond agriculture-focused perspectives. We call for a food-system approach with integrated analysis of potential triple benefits for the economy, health and the environment, as well as multisector collaboration in support of evidence-based policymaking.
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Nondestructive classification of soft rot disease in napa cabbage using hyperspectral imaging analysis
Identification of soft rot disease in napa cabbage, an essential ingredient of kimchi, is challenging at the industrial scale. Therefore, nondestructive imaging techniques are necessary. Here, we investigated the potential of hyperspectral imaging (HSI) processing in the near-infrared region (900"“1700Â nm) for classifying napa cabbage quality using nondestructive measurements. We determined the microbiological and physicochemical qualitative properties of napa cabbage for intercomparison of HSI information, extracted HSI characteristics from hyperspectral images to predict and classify freshness, and established a novel approach for classifying healthy and rotten napa cabbage. The second derivative Savitzky"“Golay method for data preprocessing was implemented, followed by wavelength selection using variable importance in projection scores. For multivariate data of the classification models, partial least square discriminant analysis (PLS-DA), support vector machine (SVM), and random forests were used for predicting cabbage conditions. The SVM model accurately distinguished the cabbage exhibiting soft rot disease symptoms from the healthy cabbage. This study presents the potential of HSI systems for separating soft rot disease-infected napa cabbages from healthy napa cabbages using the SVM model, especially under the most effective wavelengths (970, 980, 1180, 1070, 1120, and 978Â nm), prior to processing. These results are applicable to industrial multispectral images.
