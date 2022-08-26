The first event will run from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, September 11th with restaurateur, sommelier, and author Inez Ribustello, who wrote Life After Windows (above right), a memoir of working at Windows on the World, located atop of the World Trade Center, at the time of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Having lost friends, colleagues, and her job in the attack, Ribustello had to face her future — a future that would eventually lead her home to Tarboro, NC. Ribustello is the owner of On the Square restaurant in Tarboro and a consultant who helped create the beverage program at Lenoir when it opened.

