holycitysinner.com
Emeline to Host Keep Shop: Makers Fair on October 9th
Emeline has announced the return of the Keep Shop: Makers Fair on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 from 2 pm to 7 pm in the hotel’s courtyard. Curated and hosted by Keep Shop, the fair celebrates the area’s most talented makers. Guests can also enjoy a cocktail while listening to live music, or sit down at Frannie & The Fox, for their Pizza Sunday offering.
holycitysinner.com
Postpartum Support Charleston Organizes Annual Climb Out of the Darkness Event on September 25th
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Climb Out of the Darkness program, the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders. Postpartum Support International has partnered with local nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston to host a Climb Out of the Darkness event on September 25th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Partners with Warrior Surf Foundation for Annual Share the Stoke Fundraiser
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina today announced its partnership with Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) for their annual Share the Stoke fundraiser beginning on August 30th, 2022. This year, they have also partnered with an artist local to Maui, HI, Laihha Organna, to design a limited edition t-shirt for the event. Additionally, Mex 1 has partnered with Herradura Tequila, Carolina Surf Brand, and Parrot Surf Shop for this fundraiser.
The Post and Courier
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
idesignarch.com
A Charleston-Style Beach House Puts a Twist on Tradition
The quiet beauty of Kiawah Island, South Carolina is the idyllic setting for this charming ocean view beach house. Inspired by pre-revolutionary Charleston homes, the old-new house is an interpretation of tradition in a modern fresh way. Maresca & Associates and Cortney Bishop Design were enlisted to create a timeless...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
holycitysinner.com
Annex Dance Company Announces Season 16
Annex Dance Company announces its 16th season of live and digital programming for the company. The season opens October 1st with an event at High Wire Distilling Company, followed by a revisit of their digital series entitled Small Plates. In the new year, the company will be in the final month of preparations for their two city tour of a concert in February to the Etherredge Center in Aiken, SC and the Sottile Theatre in Charleston. The Spring will include a new dance film with dance filmmaker and former company member Maggie Bailey, and the annual residency at the College of Charleston during the Piccolo Spoleto Festival.
abcnews4.com
Dog & Duck, Viva Tacos & Tequila, dentist and more to join Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A new shopping center with a Publix Super Market is expected to open later this summer and several new tenants are expected to join. The 75,267-square-foot "Moncks Corner Marketplace" shopping center is at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. A Publix will "anchor" the center and will be a prototype by Publix, offering a covered outdoor cafe area on the second floor.
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
Terrace Theater to offer $3 movie tickets on National Cinema Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you been to the theater lately? An initiative to bring more people back to the cinema will take place this weekend – and it will only cost you $3. Charleston’s only independent theater, Terrace Theater, will offer the special $3 admission price on movie tickets during the newly created National […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Named One of Top Fishing Spots for this Labor Day
Charleston has been chosen as one of the top fishing spots for this Labor Day by Fishing Booker, an online marketplace that enables people to list, find, and book fishing trips worldwide. Here’s a look at their picks:. Ketchikan, AK. Santa Cruz, CA. Bar Harbor, ME. Estes Park, CO.
holycitysinner.com
The Charleston Museum Shares Their Fall Event Schedule
The Charleston Museum released their fall schedule of events, which you can see below. Charleston in Sports: A Photographic History, 1890s-1960s. Sports have historically been important to our personal well-being. In addition to the health benefits of physical activity, life values such as teamwork, discipline, and emotional self-control are frequently learned through recreational games. The late 19th and early 20th centuries saw the rise of a variety of sports across the country, and these inevitably found their way to Charleston. Join us to view historic photographs from the Museum’s Archives collection of sporting moments from the Lowcountry. For more information visit: https://www.charlestonmuseum.org/exhibits/current/
holycitysinner.com
Summerville’s First “Selfie Museum” Opens on September 2nd
Summerville area residents and visitors can soon enjoy the country’s latest entertainment trend: the selfie museum. On September 2nd, Selfie Addict Studio (SAS) will open its doors at 127 S. Main Street, between Lush Language and Eva’s. What is a selfie museum? It’s a type of art gallery...
holycitysinner.com
Chef Vivian Howard to Host Monthly “Vivian’s Book Club” Events at Lenoir
The first event will run from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, September 11th with restaurateur, sommelier, and author Inez Ribustello, who wrote Life After Windows (above right), a memoir of working at Windows on the World, located atop of the World Trade Center, at the time of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Having lost friends, colleagues, and her job in the attack, Ribustello had to face her future — a future that would eventually lead her home to Tarboro, NC. Ribustello is the owner of On the Square restaurant in Tarboro and a consultant who helped create the beverage program at Lenoir when it opened.
holycitysinner.com
CodeON Community Coding Labs Return on September 14th
After a nearly three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, CodeON (Coding in Our Neighborhood), a Charleston-based outreach program that provides free after school coding labs for kids in underserved communities, will return this fall. The weekly coding labs are held every Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm, starting on...
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
The Post and Courier
3402 Farmers Market Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
Beautiful ranch home huge corner lot & great curb appeal! Hickory hardwood flooring throughout vaulted ceilings wood fireplace & beautiful accents enhance this open & airy floorplan! The kitchen lends to open shelving stainless steel appliances custom concrete countertops & an eat-in dining space. The owners' suite is gorgeous & has dual vanities garden tub & a wood plank ceiling. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & well-lit. Outback you'll find a generous fenced-in yard that is an oasis in itself with a deck & covered pergola for outdoor entertaining. A $1500.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 8/30
North Charleston resident Madelaine Mordenti wants an actor, a comedian and an NBA basketball player — all from South Carolina — to join her for a dream dinner. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Khris Middleton, Aziz Ansari and the late Chadwick Boseman. DRINK: Tom Collins from the Cocktail Club. “The...
counton2.com
New tenants coming to Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
