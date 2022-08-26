ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Bay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
HAMMOND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man allegedly possessed purple drug, which contained traces of fentanyl

ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with charges in the wake of a traffic stop Friday, where police found a purple colored substance that had traces of fentanyl. Dale Croniser Jr., 33, of Rome, NY was arrested by the city police department for counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria Bay, NY
City
Lowville, NY
Lowville, NY
Crime & Safety
Alexandria Bay, NY
Crime & Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police conduct an Underage Drinking Initiative in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY-On August 23, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the Lewis County Towns of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville. As a result of the initiative, the following businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Woman charged with DWI and assault

SALISBURY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Dolgeville woman has been charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree following a car-motorcycle accident Saturday night in the Town of Salisbury. New York State Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 29A and McClure Road a little after 8:00PM Saturday.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W I#New York State Police
Syracuse.com

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

Lincoln, N.Y. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after he hit a utility pole, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, was riding a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the town of Lincoln at 11:25 a.m. when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, deputies said in a news release.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22

Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
FULTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
ONEIDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Update: All eastbound lanes of Thruway just east of Utica reopened

Update as of 11:45 a.m.: All lanes are reopened, according to the New York Thruway Association. Update as of 8:30 a.m.: The crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in a work zone, said Trooper Tara McCormick, a spokesperson for State Police. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and as a result the lanes are expected to be closed for two hours, she said.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Court documents: O’burg mayor lied

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective. Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements. He has not returned a call for comment. In court...
OGDENSBURG, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman

FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy