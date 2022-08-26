Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
Oneida County man allegedly possessed purple drug, which contained traces of fentanyl
ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with charges in the wake of a traffic stop Friday, where police found a purple colored substance that had traces of fentanyl. Dale Croniser Jr., 33, of Rome, NY was arrested by the city police department for counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
State Police conduct an Underage Drinking Initiative in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY-On August 23, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the Lewis County Towns of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville. As a result of the initiative, the following businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:
Woman charged with DWI and assault
SALISBURY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Dolgeville woman has been charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree following a car-motorcycle accident Saturday night in the Town of Salisbury. New York State Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 29A and McClure Road a little after 8:00PM Saturday.
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
71-year-old motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Lincoln, N.Y. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after he hit a utility pole, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, was riding a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the town of Lincoln at 11:25 a.m. when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, deputies said in a news release.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22
Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
Update: All eastbound lanes of Thruway just east of Utica reopened
Update as of 11:45 a.m.: All lanes are reopened, according to the New York Thruway Association. Update as of 8:30 a.m.: The crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in a work zone, said Trooper Tara McCormick, a spokesperson for State Police. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and as a result the lanes are expected to be closed for two hours, she said.
Man, teen charged after loaded gun found during Liverpool traffic stop, deputies say
Liverpool, N.Y. — A man and a teen were charged Tuesday after a loaded handgun was found in a car during a traffic stop in Liverpool, deputies said. Police responded to Onondaga Lake Parkway for a suspicious car complaint at about 2:35 a.m., when they saw a 2009 Cadillac quickly drive off, according to a news release by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Kaitlyn Conley's attorneys file motion to overturn manslaughter conviction
Attorneys for Kaitlyn Conley have filed a motion to have her manslaughter conviction in Oneida County Court overturned. Oneida county court judge, Michael Dwyer, who presided over the case, will consider the motion, which largely cites ineffective counsel. The Oneida county district attorney's office has time to respond to the...
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
Court documents: O’burg mayor lied
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective. Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements. He has not returned a call for comment. In court...
Arrest warrant issued for former Vera House employee for missing court date
MANLIUS N.Y. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a registered sex offender at the center of a controversy at Vera House for failing to appear in court. The Manlius Police Department tells CNY Central they received a bench warrant for the arrest of Marcus Jackson on Thursday.
Impala Versus Bikers? Alleged Case of Road Rage in Forestport Sends Man to Hospital
A case of road rage that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation in Oneida County. Troopers were call to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport for a call about a road rage incident at approximately 4:37pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. State Route 28...
Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
