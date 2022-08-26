ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man allegedly possessed purple drug, which contained traces of fentanyl

ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with charges in the wake of a traffic stop Friday, where police found a purple colored substance that had traces of fentanyl. Dale Croniser Jr., 33, of Rome, NY was arrested by the city police department for counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country man accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum

CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum, which ended up totaling thousands of dollars. Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage, NY is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the third-degree, according to the New York State Police. Investigators determined that Williams rounded up...
CARTHAGE, NY
Carthage, NY
Carthage, NY
informnny.com

Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
HAMMOND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

New developments surface amidst financial situation for Copenhagen Fire Department

LEWIS COUNTY- There is a whirlwind of new developments that have surfaced amidst the ongoing situation with Copenhagen Fire Department. The latest update revolves round Terrance Williams, 60, who was just formally charged by the New York State Police for grand larceny in the third-degree. Officials said he is accused of stealing over $40,000 worth of brass casings from Fort Drum while employed there as a civilian.
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police Investigating Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Forestport

TOWN OF FORESTPORT-On August 27, 2022, at 4:37 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport for a reported road rage incident. When troopers arrived, they discovered the male driver of a Chevrolet Impala suffering from a gunshot wound following a road rage incident with several motorcyclists. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ask if anyone witnessed this incident or may have stopped at the scene to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000. The investigation is continuing.
FORESTPORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man shot in North Country road rage incident

FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
FORESTPORT, NY
wwnytv.com

Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
LOWVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

