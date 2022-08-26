Read full article on original website
Oneida County man allegedly possessed purple drug, which contained traces of fentanyl
ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with charges in the wake of a traffic stop Friday, where police found a purple colored substance that had traces of fentanyl. Dale Croniser Jr., 33, of Rome, NY was arrested by the city police department for counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.
O’burg city manager to review police chief actions, after judge tosses gun evidence
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city manager will review a court case in which the judge tossed out evidence seized by Ogdensburg police last year, including a shotgun with a grenade launcher. In particular, the judge called into question the sworn testimony of now-police chief Mark Kearns, who denied...
Kaitlyn Conley's attorneys file motion to overturn manslaughter conviction
Attorneys for Kaitlyn Conley have filed a motion to have her manslaughter conviction in Oneida County Court overturned. Oneida county court judge, Michael Dwyer, who presided over the case, will consider the motion, which largely cites ineffective counsel. The Oneida county district attorney's office has time to respond to the...
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
New developments surface amidst financial situation for Copenhagen Fire Department
LEWIS COUNTY- There is a whirlwind of new developments that have surfaced amidst the ongoing situation with Copenhagen Fire Department. The latest update revolves round Terrance Williams, 60, who was just formally charged by the New York State Police for grand larceny in the third-degree. Officials said he is accused of stealing over $40,000 worth of brass casings from Fort Drum while employed there as a civilian.
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A second official with the Copenhagen Fire Department has been charged with stealing. Neither case involved the fire department, but there are plenty of questions swirling around the department and its finances. A lawyer representing the village is saying again: “show us your books.”
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
State Police Investigating Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Forestport
TOWN OF FORESTPORT-On August 27, 2022, at 4:37 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport for a reported road rage incident. When troopers arrived, they discovered the male driver of a Chevrolet Impala suffering from a gunshot wound following a road rage incident with several motorcyclists. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ask if anyone witnessed this incident or may have stopped at the scene to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000. The investigation is continuing.
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
Suspect at large in Jefferson County after fleeing sheriff deputies
CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect remains on the run after he fled Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the Town of Champion around 2:35 p.m. on August 25. Deputies confirmed that...
Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
