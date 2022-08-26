Read full article on original website
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 29
River: Catfish, bass, and shellcracker. Bay: Trout, black drum, redfish, and a few sheepshead. Surf: Assorted varieties including a few pompano. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out...
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
utv44.com
Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
getthecoast.com
Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island
I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
Florida high school artists design military-themed SRO cars
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officers at Fort Walton Beach and Crestview High Schools are riding around in a new style. Two high schoolers in Okaloosa County created winning decal wraps for a military-based patrol car. Victoria Couret and Skya Sturges created two different renditions focused on the military missions of Okaloosa […]
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach for Adults
There are many things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida for adults. From funky boutiques to fun entertainment, Fort Walton Beach offers something for everyone. The eclectic Downtown area is full of fun shops and restaurants, including Mass Coffee Roasters and The Fort Walton Beach Landing. If you enjoy paddleboarding, you might want to check out the BOTE store, where you can find some of the most popular boards for standup paddleboarding. You can even find knowledgeable staff to help you get the perfect board for your next paddleboarding adventure. Another area of Fort Walton Beach that you should check out is the Emerald Coast Science Center.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
5 of the Best Orange Beach Hotels With a Lazy River
Orange Beach is a beautiful resort destination in the southern state of Alabama. The resorts offer a litany of incredible experiences for your whole family– all at an affordable price, if you know how to find it!. One of the best attractions for kids and adults is the waterpark-classic...
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
msn.com
Pensacola Mexican restaurant operating as usual following fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola restaurant has been in operation after a fire closed it down Tuesday. Fire officials say Vallarta Mexican Grill sustained roof damage after an apparent electrical fire near an air conditioning unit broke out. 14 Escambia County rescue crews battled the blaze in...
wuwf.org
Local photographers capture thousands of jellyfish swarming Navarre Beach
When Pensacola-based photographer Shane Dye got a message on Facebook Tuesday afternoon about a large school of jellyfish on Navarre Beach, he wasted no time to go see it for himself. He called up another local photographer, Amber Fletcher, who grabbed her drone and headed that way. What they captured...
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
WEAR
Vehicle crashes through front of Island Style in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A vehicle crashed into Island Style in Navarre Saturday afternoon. The shop is located on Ortega Park Drive. Pictures show a vehicle ended up inside the shop following a crash through the front glass doors. Holley-Navarre Fire District says no one was injured. Island Style says it...
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
msn.com
Pets available for $10 during Escambia County Animal Shelter adoption event
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Animal Shelter is hosting a back-to-school pet adoption event that runs through next Saturday. 50 cats and 212 dogs are all up for adoption for just $10. The shelter is designed to hold 105 dogs and cats so the facility is currently over-crowded.
Gulf Shores faces suit over developer impact fees
Filing claims city is not using money for purposes intended by state law. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Debra Wymer has filed a civil lawsuit for herself and “all others similarly situated” against Gulf Shores over the misuse of impact fees collected by the city from developers.
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
18 starving dogs rescued from Crestview home, 2 charged
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and son face 18 counts of animal cruelty after animal services found dead and starving dogs at a home in Crestview. A tip to PAWS led Crestview Animal Services and the police department to the home. Police would not release the location to WKRG News 5, but said they […]
