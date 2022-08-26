ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 29

River: Catfish, bass, and shellcracker. Bay: Trout, black drum, redfish, and a few sheepshead. Surf: Assorted varieties including a few pompano. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
getthecoast.com

Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island

I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Navarre, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida high school artists design military-themed SRO cars

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officers at Fort Walton Beach and Crestview High Schools are riding around in a new style. Two high schoolers in Okaloosa County created winning decal wraps for a military-based patrol car. Victoria Couret and Skya Sturges created two different renditions focused on the military missions of Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach for Adults

There are many things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida for adults. From funky boutiques to fun entertainment, Fort Walton Beach offers something for everyone. The eclectic Downtown area is full of fun shops and restaurants, including Mass Coffee Roasters and The Fort Walton Beach Landing. If you enjoy paddleboarding, you might want to check out the BOTE store, where you can find some of the most popular boards for standup paddleboarding. You can even find knowledgeable staff to help you get the perfect board for your next paddleboarding adventure. Another area of Fort Walton Beach that you should check out is the Emerald Coast Science Center.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

5 of the Best Orange Beach Hotels With a Lazy River

Orange Beach is a beautiful resort destination in the southern state of Alabama. The resorts offer a litany of incredible experiences for your whole family– all at an affordable price, if you know how to find it!. One of the best attractions for kids and adults is the waterpark-classic...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Rod#Fishing License#Sports Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Navarre Fishing Report#Yellow And Purple#Spanish
msn.com

Pensacola Mexican restaurant operating as usual following fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola restaurant has been in operation after a fire closed it down Tuesday. Fire officials say Vallarta Mexican Grill sustained roof damage after an apparent electrical fire near an air conditioning unit broke out. 14 Escambia County rescue crews battled the blaze in...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
WEAR

Vehicle crashes through front of Island Style in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. -- A vehicle crashed into Island Style in Navarre Saturday afternoon. The shop is located on Ortega Park Drive. Pictures show a vehicle ended up inside the shop following a crash through the front glass doors. Holley-Navarre Fire District says no one was injured. Island Style says it...
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores faces suit over developer impact fees

Filing claims city is not using money for purposes intended by state law. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Debra Wymer has filed a civil lawsuit for herself and “all others similarly situated” against Gulf Shores over the misuse of impact fees collected by the city from developers.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

18 starving dogs rescued from Crestview home, 2 charged

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and son face 18 counts of animal cruelty after animal services found dead and starving dogs at a home in Crestview. A tip to PAWS led Crestview Animal Services and the police department to the home. Police would not release the location to WKRG News 5, but said they […]
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy