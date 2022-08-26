It’s the Virginia battle flag. It represented the men from Virginia. Nothing else. Quit making something out of nothing. You people said to take the statues and flags to a museum but now that’s not good enough.
While I dont believe the confederate side was right and many of my family fought for the north .l understand why people have a problem with the confederate flag I also understand why the museum wants to keep it. The flag represents fallen confederate soldiers. They fought for what they believed in just like the northern soldiers fought for what they believed in. Sometimes people forget they were Americans too. Right or wrong they are honoring dead soldiers.
Take it away burn it bury it whatever you do will NOT change history. History is something that cannot be rewritten. So get a life
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Comments / 14