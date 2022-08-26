ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Comments / 14

guest
4d ago

It’s the Virginia battle flag. It represented the men from Virginia. Nothing else. Quit making something out of nothing. You people said to take the statues and flags to a museum but now that’s not good enough.

Reply(9)
13
Anna Kurzeja
4d ago

While I dont believe the confederate side was right and many of my family fought for the north .l understand why people have a problem with the confederate flag I also understand why the museum wants to keep it. The flag represents fallen confederate soldiers. They fought for what they believed in just like the northern soldiers fought for what they believed in. Sometimes people forget they were Americans too. Right or wrong they are honoring dead soldiers.

Reply
4
Chuck H
4d ago

Take it away burn it bury it whatever you do will NOT change history. History is something that cannot be rewritten. So get a life

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member

Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 8/30/22

Sussex County senior centers have been awarded more than $796,000 from the Delaware Transit reimbursement program for transportation expenses. The following grants have been awarded: Indian River, $2,100; Lewes, $27,123; Cape Henlopen, $43,066; Nanticoke in Seaford, $44,962; Laurel, $99,083; and CHEER Inc., $580,534. Under state law, Sussex County officials must...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton celebrates sesquicentennial in August 1957

The Town of Milton celebrated its sesquicentennial in August of 1957. Shown in this photograph are Sesquicentennial Celebration officials (l-r) William Crinch, Howard Carey, Milton Mustard, E. Scott and Thomas Hughes. According to an article in the Wilmington Morning News, an estimated 30,000 people attended the sesquicentennial parade that featured ancient fire equipment, horse-drawn pioneer wagons, antiquated autos, “beautiful floats and girls” and a 105-year-old resident. Mayor Charles S. Barker was accompanied by Gov. J. Caleb Boggs in the lead car. Also attending the event was Mayor J. M. Ledwith of Milton, Ontario, Canada. It was noted in the article that Ledwith was met at the Rehoboth airport by more than 100 people dressed in 1807 costumes. The parade also featured many other VIPs from throughout the state. On Sunday of the weekend celebration, a time capsule was buried beneath the water tower. It’s supposed to be opened in 2057.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans

As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewes, DE
Entertainment
State
Delaware State
Lewes, DE
Government
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Seaford, DE
City
Georgetown, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Georgetown, DE
Government
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Hopkins is committed to Sussex’s residents

Keller Hopkins has a clear plan to improve Sussex County's currently mismanaged sprawl that threatens our beautiful wildlife and farmlands. I don't think we can or should try to stop migration from high-tax states, but it can be managed so much better. A perfect example of the current mismanagement is the recent approval of the huge Coral Lakes development by the current county government. In his role on the P&Z board, Keller demanded the developer provide a better plan for wetlands, wildlife relocation and the increased traffic congestion Coral Lakes would generate. Schell did not provide adequate planning and Keller voted no. The developer appealed the initial P&Z decision to county council. County council then sent it back to P&Z for reconsideration and another vote. P&Z then voted 3-1-1 (with Keller opposing again) to approve the plan.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bucchioni continues to fight for clean water

The Beach Bash in the June 5 issue Cape Gazette was sponsored by The Sussex Health and Environmental Network, which held its inaugural event to honor clean water heroes June 1 in Dewey Beach. SHEN is a nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of stakeholders in Sussex County in support of clean water. Jack Bucchioni, one of the Red Blue Award recipients, attended and spoke about his support for the Green Amendment. Jack, a water advocate for years, has served the underserved fence-line communities for years. Jack Bucchioni is probably best known for his efforts to fight for clean water in Dover.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Maria Rebecca Goldstein, proud veteran

Maria Rebecca "Becky " Goldstein, 93 of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Taft, Texas, daughter of the late Felipe and Guadalupe (Garza) Vasquez. Becky was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. She...
LEWES, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schaeffer
Cape Gazette

Sussex council president supports Rieley

I am writing this letter both in support of John Rieley for Sussex County Council and to dispel some of the erroneous information that has been disseminated. I have worked with John his entire four years. He reads every piece of paper, does research and asks questions before making a decision. He is easy to approach, talk to and is a good listener.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Jean M. Zerhusen, devout Catholic

Jean M. Zerhusen, 92 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. She was born July 21, 1930, in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Leon and Helen Thuotte. Jean was a devout Catholic, a faithful member of St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach,...
MAGNOLIA, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes council missed an opportunity

The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

SDARJ Dialogue Toward Ending Racism program to start Sept. 27

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice recently introduced its new Dialogue Toward Ending Racism program. The seven-week series of structured conversations will focus on ending racism and its corrosive consequences. Participants will have opportunities to engage in deep reflection and conversations about racism, with an invitation to join SDARJ’s Dialogue Alumni Group upon completion of the program.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Confederate Flag#Condemn#Groups#The Delaware Grays#The Marvel Museum#Delawareans
WGMD Radio

What’s on Tap for Sussex Co. Council

Sussex County Council will meet today (Tuesday) at 1:15 p.m. at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown. Business matters, grant requests and land use requests will be considered. ((AGENDA))
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown memorial an insult to millions of Americans

I read with interest the recent letter to the editor from the Georgetown Historical Society Board of Directors in defense of flying the Confederate battle flag on the society’s grounds. The society and its members are, of course, free to believe the fairy tale of the Lost Cause. I would note, however, that the society’s professed reverence for people such as William Henry Harrison Ross (a wealthy slaveholder who fled Delaware and rode out the Civil War in England) would be laughable but for its sad disregard of historical fact.
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Delaware Ovarian Cancer Foundation turns Rehoboth teal

Rehoboth Beach participated Aug. 25 in a national campaign to create awareness of ovarian cancer and its symptoms by tying teal-colored bows to light posts on Rehoboth Avenue and the Bandstand. Turn The Town Teal is an annual initiative that takes place in September during national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware

Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, loved to cook, sew

Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, 86, of Selbyville, passed away at home Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Born on April 15, 1936, in Showell, Md., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Rayne Pitts. Ella was married to V. Floyd Wescott in 1954 in Berlin, Md. This union was...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others

Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy