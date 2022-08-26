Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
5 Things we Love About Cold Spring, New York
Cold Spring, New York is one of the Hudson Valley's best towns to spend a day walking around. If there is one thing I love more than anything about a town in the Hudson Valley, it's "walkability" and Cold Spring, a village in the town of Philipstown in Putnam County has it!
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Lost and Pound: Meriden Humane Society 8/28
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For more information, head to: meridenhumanesocietyrescue.com For more adoptable pets, head to: …. via IFTTT. Note...
Bristol Press
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Danbury
Just when you think you're in the clear, away from the road rage of 84 and the tailgating on White Street, you pull into the sanctuary of a parking lot. Even those are hellish and suck lately. There are 5 in Danbury that I absolutely despise. In particular, I hate...
‘Cops & Cones’ Free Ice Cream with Ulster Police Officers, Here’s When
Summer and ice cream go hand and hand. It's one of the best things about hot summer days in the Hudson Valley. We told you many times about how almost every town in the area has that one place everyone likes to go for a scoop, cone, or sundae. We have a list below of the 30+ Hudson Valley ice cream locations and the places to go and grab the biggest soft serve cones, but before you scroll down to see where to go, let me tell you about an awesome event happening this week in Ulster County.
Did You Get Maced at the Pearl Jam Show in Hartford in 1996?
Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands, and I've been lucky enough to see them every time they've played here in Connecticut. The only PJ show that I didn't enjoy was at the Meadows Music Theater (Xfinity Theater) in Hartford on October 2, 1996. Why? Because I couldn't open my eyes or breathe very well, I got hit with pepper spray/mace from Hartford Police Officers trying to control the crowd. You too?
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
valleypressextra.com
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
Amazing Record Breaking $15M New Canaan Estate Up For Sale
How many of us have made the list of things we would get or do if we had the ways and means? You know, the list of things you'll go out and buy the very next day you hit the mega millions jackpot or something like that. I am willing to bet that an amazing home would be one of the very first things on your list and do we have a nice one for you at just under 15 million bucks...
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Fare Game: The Big E showcases new food, drinks for 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rich in culture, tradition, and taste, the Big E — the Eastern States Exposition— returns next month and its food options never disappoint. The team at the Big E brought in an array of their vendors Thursday to showcase some culinary creations that will be at the six state fair when it opens on Sept. 16.
Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington
Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
