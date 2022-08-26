Read full article on original website
North Country Public Radio
Highschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes
Amy FeiereiselHighschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes. In the fall of 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES launched a program called New Vision Education. It's based in Malone. The idea was to create a local teacher pipeline. Students spend time in schools,...
North Country Public Radio
Old Ogdensburg school rehabbed to house people who were homeless
An old elementary school in Ogdensburg has been repurposed as affordable housing for people with mental health issues. The Lincoln School apartments have 20 units that are specifically designed for adults who have mental illnesses and have experienced homelessness. The facility includes support services like case management, self-help groups, and health and wellness classes.
lakeplacidnews.com
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
wwnytv.com
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
Sources: 2 dead in Bloomingdale house fire
A fire this morning at a home in Bloomingdale resulted in two fatalities, News 12 has been told.
