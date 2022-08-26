OPD Adds New Reporting System for Non-Emergencies

The Omaha Police Department has launched a new online reporting system through the Omaha Police Department website to report non-emergency incidents. This new resource allows citizens another convenient and efficient way to report non-emergency crimes in addition to contacting our Telephone Report Squad (402-444-4877).

The portal can be found on our webpage under the “File Electronic Report” tab on the left side: https://police.cityofomaha.org/file-electronic-report

Non-emergency incidents Include: shoplifting, animal bites, Destruction of Property - both vehicle and non-vehicle, fraud/ID theft, graffiti. harassment, littering, lost/missing property or pets, thefts, trespassing, special attention, and traffic complaints.

These reports are reviewed and forwarded to investigative units for follow-up. To report immediate and active emergencies that require an on scene police response, please call 911.