ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPD Adds New Reporting System for Non-Emergencies

Omaha, Nebraska
 4 days ago

The Omaha Police Department has launched a new online reporting system through the Omaha Police Department website to report non-emergency incidents. This new resource allows citizens another convenient and efficient way to report non-emergency crimes in addition to contacting our Telephone Report Squad (402-444-4877).

The portal can be found on our webpage under the “File Electronic Report” tab on the left side: https://police.cityofomaha.org/file-electronic-report

Non-emergency incidents Include: shoplifting, animal bites, Destruction of Property - both vehicle and non-vehicle, fraud/ID theft, graffiti. harassment, littering, lost/missing property or pets, thefts, trespassing, special attention, and traffic complaints.

These reports are reviewed and forwarded to investigative units for follow-up. To report immediate and active emergencies that require an on scene police response, please call 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Shoplifting#Police#911#Opd#Telephone Report Squad#Destruction Of Property
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy