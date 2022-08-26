ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Local
Florida Health
dogheirs.com

Firefighters Come to the Rescue of Dog Swallowed by Sinkhole

These wonderful firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble! Florida firefighters with Seminole County received an emergency call from a dog owner who said their dog was stuck in a sinkhole. The firefighters from SCFD Station 42 found the large dog partially buried with over 75%...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment hallway

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot early Monday in an Orlando apartment hallway, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. at Fountains at Millenia Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the victim...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counselor#Cdc#Mental Illness#Mental Health Issues#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Americans
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Serious Criminal Charges Sought Against SeaWorld After Disturbing Attack

Criminal charges are being sought against SeaWorld following a shocking incident that involved an Orca attack. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
orangeobserver.com

Police searching for drive-by shooter

Ocoee police are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured two men who were walking on the sidewalk near South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Ocoee Police Department, the shots were fired from a dark blue or black...
OCOEE, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 found fatally shot in Lake County home

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Florida man bites, chokes relative over toaster oven argument, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven. The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy