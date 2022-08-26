Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
New study in Central Florida reveals treatment that's helping heal long COVID-19 symptoms
WINTER PARK, Fla. — From fatigue to anxiety and confusion – even after recovering from the virus, long COVID-19 symptoms are not only hard to deal with, they're hard to understand. A new breakthrough study by a Central Florida medical facility shows how a treatment is helping some...
msn.com
Students briefly evacuated from Croton Elementary School in Melbourne following bomb threat
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today. Students at Croton Elementary were briefly evacuated from their classrooms Monday afternoon following an apparent remark from a student referring to a bomb, Melbourne police and Brevard Public Schools reported. The incident began shortly after noon...
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
Central Florida flight attendants speak out against assaults, educate travelers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Transport Workers Union of America held two in-person actions this week to unite fellow workers and educate passengers about their new national campaign. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Flight attendants at Orlando’s MCO and Orlando Sanford International Airport passed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmfe.org
Orange County prepares to start a new $16 million rental assistance program
The Orange County Commission is poised Tuesday to approve a program for nearly $16 million more in rental assistance. Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 — ERAP2 for short — is expected to start next month. A wider range of renters can receive these federal funds under the American...
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Our partners at Channel 9 obtained a review of the incident, in which the deputies were cleared of...
dogheirs.com
Firefighters Come to the Rescue of Dog Swallowed by Sinkhole
These wonderful firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble! Florida firefighters with Seminole County received an emergency call from a dog owner who said their dog was stuck in a sinkhole. The firefighters from SCFD Station 42 found the large dog partially buried with over 75%...
click orlando
1 shot in Orlando apartment hallway
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot early Monday in an Orlando apartment hallway, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. at Fountains at Millenia Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers.
Inside the Magic
Serious Criminal Charges Sought Against SeaWorld After Disturbing Attack
Criminal charges are being sought against SeaWorld following a shocking incident that involved an Orca attack. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
orangeobserver.com
Police searching for drive-by shooter
Ocoee police are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured two men who were walking on the sidewalk near South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Ocoee Police Department, the shots were fired from a dark blue or black...
‘It’s gotten worse’: Dozens of dead fish found floating in Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Orlando are worried about the wildlife in Lake Olive. Dozens of dead fish recently floated to the surface of the lake, which is located at the intersection of Summerlin Avenue and East South Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Neighbor Jennah...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 found fatally shot in Lake County home
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
click orlando
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Bubbakoo’s Opens Landmark Orlando, FL Store
With 11 locations open in FL and 86 total across the United States, this is the first location in the country testing a sports bar
msn.com
Florida man bites, chokes relative over toaster oven argument, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven. The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood looks to get even more ‘chatty’ with new podcast
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Most folks who have called Central Florida home for a reasonable amount of time would probably agree that Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood isn’t shy. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The outspoken Chitwood is used to fielding questions from reporters and...
Comments / 0