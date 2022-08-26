ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Robert “Bob” Stoller UPDATE

A memorial graveside service for Bob and Rita Stoller will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10 am at the Fairmont Cemetery in Raton. Robert Stoller, 88, went to heaven on April, 14,2018, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, surrounded by his children. Bob was born in Raton, New Mexico,...
RATON, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Waneta Dabovich

Waneta Dabovich, 89, passed away peacefully on August 24th, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born December 25th, 1932, to Rose Ella and Art Nichols and is the sister of Veda, Vina, and Betty. Waneta was married to the late Danny Dabovich on March 15, 1952 and they had...
RATON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy