krtnradio.com
Luna To Be Closed Monday, Sept. 5, in Observance of Labor Day
Luna Community College in Las Vegas and its campuses in Mora, Santa Rosa, and Springer will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. The college will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6. ###
In Loving Memory of Robert “Bob” Stoller UPDATE
A memorial graveside service for Bob and Rita Stoller will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10 am at the Fairmont Cemetery in Raton. Robert Stoller, 88, went to heaven on April, 14,2018, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, surrounded by his children. Bob was born in Raton, New Mexico,...
In Loving Memory of Waneta Dabovich
Waneta Dabovich, 89, passed away peacefully on August 24th, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born December 25th, 1932, to Rose Ella and Art Nichols and is the sister of Veda, Vina, and Betty. Waneta was married to the late Danny Dabovich on March 15, 1952 and they had...
Colfax County Board of Commissioners AMENDED SPECIAL MEETING September 6, 2022 at 9:00 A.M
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colfax County Board of Commissioners will meet in Special Session on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 9:00 A.M.in the Commission Chambers, 3rd floor at the Colfax County Building, Raton, NM for the following:. This agenda can be viewed at the Colfax County Website...
