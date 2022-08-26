Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Rita Stoller UPDATE
STOLLER, RITA – Rita was born in Brownwood, TX in 1930 to Howard and Lora Meeker. She was raised in Deming, NM. Rita was the prom queen for Deming High School and graduated in 1947. She met the love of her life, Bob, while attending New Mexico State University....
Luna To Be Closed Monday, Sept. 5, in Observance of Labor Day
Luna Community College in Las Vegas and its campuses in Mora, Santa Rosa, and Springer will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. The college will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6. ###
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide on August 18. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police were sent to a home in Raton because of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they say they found 70-year-old Larayne Graham and 71-year-old Rodger Graham with life-threatening injuries. The two […]
Colfax County Board of Commissioners AMENDED SPECIAL MEETING September 6, 2022 at 9:00 A.M
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colfax County Board of Commissioners will meet in Special Session on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 9:00 A.M.in the Commission Chambers, 3rd floor at the Colfax County Building, Raton, NM for the following:. This agenda can be viewed at the Colfax County Website...
