Raton, NM

krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Rita Stoller UPDATE

STOLLER, RITA – Rita was born in Brownwood, TX in 1930 to Howard and Lora Meeker. She was raised in Deming, NM. Rita was the prom queen for Deming High School and graduated in 1947. She met the love of her life, Bob, while attending New Mexico State University....
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide on August 18. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police were sent to a home in Raton because of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they say they found 70-year-old Larayne Graham and 71-year-old Rodger Graham with life-threatening injuries. The two […]
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
Raton, NM
City
Guymon, OK

