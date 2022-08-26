Read full article on original website
This Fall at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The 28th season at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children’s shows Peppa Pig and more. They’ll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!
Paper Mill Playhouse presents "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2022-2023 season. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, October 7 and play through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9. On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival Takes Place September 24th
(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.
The ShowRoom to Offer $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- In celebration of National Cinema Day, Saturday, September 3rd, all tickets for all screenings at The ShowRoom Cinema will be $3.00. Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at 6:00pm. National Cinema Day, a celebration of American moviegoing, is being launched by...
SOPAC presents Comedian Paul Reiser
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Comedian Paul Reiser is back on a stand-up comedy tour and will come to South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Special guest Vance Gilbert will open the night. Comedian, actor and television writer Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most...
Mile Square Theatre presents "Berta, Berta"
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Mile Square Theatre (MST) will begin Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director with Angelica Chéri’s Berta, Berta, which will be directed by Free. After committing an unforgivable crime, Leroy is granted one final wish: a chance to make amends with his long-lost lover Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate. Berta, Berta runs from September 21 through October 16.
DENTIST releases "Check the Calendar"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Upbeat, melodic and fuzzed out indie rock trio DENTIST released its new single "Check the Calendar". The song is now available worldwide. Their forthcoming album Making A Scene will be released on September 2nd via Cleopatra Records. Also, Dentist will be closing out summer with a...
Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
Inside Hudson Theatre Works' 2022-23 Season
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works has announced their 2022-23 season - their 10th year of producing professional theatre. They open on September 24- 25 with their first children’s show in 2 years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1-2 with their in- house company, the Forge, will be presenting the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
Princeton Festival Guild presents "Notes of Wine and Song" fundraiser
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3:00pm-5:30pm. Proceeds will go directly to the PSO’s Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2023 performances.
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
Bergen County Players kick off 90th season with "Ragtime: The Musical"
(ORADELL, NJ) -- Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies, will open its 90th season with one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted by BCP - Ragtime: The Musical. Performances begin Saturday, September 17 and run thru Saturday, October 15 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards®, and winning for Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Orchestrations, Ragtime: The Musical was called by Time Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years."
South Camden Theatre Company presents "The Brothers Size"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company presents The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney across three weekends from September 9-25 . The show is directed by Damien J. Wallace, a Philadelphia based director, AEA Equity Actor and theatre teacher. The play follows Ogun Size, his younger brother Oshoosi Size, and Oshoosi’s friend Elegba. Oshoosi has just been released from prison and is staying with his older brother Ogun.
Crossroads Comedy Theater Announces Halloween Shows
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Spooky season is around the corner, and Crossroads Comedy Theater has announced the start of a new October tradition with their slate of Halloween-themed programming. Shows run October 21 through October 31 at Plays & Players Theatre (1714 Delancey Pl, Philadelphia, PA) at various times. These shows...
Eric Ginsberg to Host a Songwriter's Workshop
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Calling all local songwriters: come work on songwriting at the Songwriter's Workshop on Friday, September 9th from 7:30pm to 11:00pm. The workshop is hosted by Eric Ginsberg and takes place at Over The Moon Art Studios in Asbury Park. Bring a song at any stage but final, and give and receive feedback to and from your peers.
The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass LIVE! in Seaside Heights, NJ
The crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ this Saturday, August 13, 2022 evening is ready to experience the vibe of two talented contemporary musical groups, The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass. The Wood Brothers — guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood, and percussionist Jano Rix — take the...
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
Newark Museum of Art presents Film + Panel: Celebrating the Legacy of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the Newark Museum of Art on Wednesday, September 14 for the premiere of two original documentaries that shed new light on the lives of a pair of towering figures in the struggle to end slavery, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. The screening will be followed by a Q&A. Speakers to be announced. The event starts at 7:00pm.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play" at duCret School of the Arts
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- Beauty, ambition, and fierce humor combine in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, a comedy by Jocelyn Bioh loosely based on the movie Mean Girls. Set at a boarding school in Africa in 1986, School Girls dramatizes the infighting among a group of high school girls with their sights set on the Ghanaian competition that is a prelude to the Miss Universe Pageant. School Girls will be presented by Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield September 16-18.
PHOTOS from "Chess, the Musical" at Surflight Theatre
(BEACH HAVEN, NJ) -- Surflight Theatre, New Jersey’s “Broadway at the Beach,” is presenting a reimagined Chess, the Musical this August. Using the English version of the script and score, this musical set during the Cold-War involves a politically heated chess tournament between two grandmasters: an American and a Soviet. Performances run from August 23rd through September 4th. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
