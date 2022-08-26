MARSHALL, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.2 million to resurface 7 miles of M-60 from the M-66 junction to Hacker Road through Leonidas, and 1 mile of US-12 from Fairview Drive to Grass Lake Lane in White Pigeon. Work includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, sidewalk ramp and traffic recorder replacement, and new pavement markings.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO