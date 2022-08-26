ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DIFS: Renters Insurance an Important Part of Back-to-School Preparation

Readily available, inexpensive renters insurance policies can protect students if storm damage, fire, or theft strikes dorms or apartment buildings. Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 29, 2022. (LANSING, MICH) As college students get ready to head back to Michigan campuses, the...
New Dyslexia Guide Will Help Educators and Students Improve Literacy Skills

LANSING – A new resource guide will help Michigan educators improve the literacy skills of children and build more successful learners, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) said today. The “Michigan Dyslexia Handbook: A Guide to Accelerating Learner Outcomes in Literacy” is designed to help educators develop a shared...
M-60 and US-12 resurfacing starts Tuesday in St. Joseph County

MARSHALL, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.2 million to resurface 7 miles of M-60 from the M-66 junction to Hacker Road through Leonidas, and 1 mile of US-12 from Fairview Drive to Grass Lake Lane in White Pigeon. Work includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, sidewalk ramp and traffic recorder replacement, and new pavement markings.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

