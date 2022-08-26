Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
3 of Best Fall Photo Ops in West Michigan
Who is not excited for the beautifl fall foilage, the warm apple cider, or a fresh baked donut?. Besides those fantastic ideas, I am mostly worried about getting the perfect fall photo for my Instagram feed. Here is a list of the best places in West Michigan to get a...
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Here's what's going on for Labor Day in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — West Michigan is celebrating Labor Day with carnivals, festivals, car shows, walks, parades and more. Find a list of Labor Day events happening all over West Michigan below. Ionia County. Belding Labor Day Hometown Hoedown Celebration. Where: Downtown Belding. What: Carnival rides, food trucks, beer tent,...
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
msn.com
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
Fox17
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids
Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor.
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
Eating a Burger While Driving — Is it Legal in Michigan?
We have all done it...we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant -- and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. It's probably not the safest thing to do behind the wheel of a car -- but is it legal?
This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan
The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
