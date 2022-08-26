ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

3 of Best Fall Photo Ops in West Michigan

Who is not excited for the beautifl fall foilage, the warm apple cider, or a fresh baked donut?. Besides those fantastic ideas, I am mostly worried about getting the perfect fall photo for my Instagram feed. Here is a list of the best places in West Michigan to get a...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Jenison, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's what's going on for Labor Day in West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — West Michigan is celebrating Labor Day with carnivals, festivals, car shows, walks, parades and more. Find a list of Labor Day events happening all over West Michigan below. Ionia County. Belding Labor Day Hometown Hoedown Celebration. Where: Downtown Belding. What: Carnival rides, food trucks, beer tent,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Boating#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Grand River#Downtown Grand#Mississippi River#Riverboat#Super Fun#Live Music Cruises
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
msn.com

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river

EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
msn.com

Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids

Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cars 108

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan

The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy