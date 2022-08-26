Read full article on original website
Related
holycitysinner.com
S.C. Arts Commission Doubles Grantmaking Record with $11.9 Million Investment
The South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) is announcing that it more than doubled its previous grant-making record by investing $11.9 million in arts organizations, arts learning, and artists in South Carolina in FY22. Grants from the SCAC and programs run directly by the agency or with diverse partners reached 43...
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Annie Andrews & Lisa Ellis to Take Part in “A Conversation on Children” in September
On Saturday, September 24th, Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, and Lisa Ellis, the Democratic candidate for SC State Superintendent of Education, will be joining Buxton Books at the Unitarian Church for a conversation on children. They will be sharing their expertise on issues ranging from education to gun safety to healthcare.
holycitysinner.com
State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
Comments / 0