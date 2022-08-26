ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Wellington Police Notes: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

•4:30 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 800 block N. F St, Wellington. •8:07 a.m. Courtney M. Lipton, 33, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for speeding 56 mph in a 40 mph zone. •8:08 a.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 1700 block...
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Aug. 26 – Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Aug. 26 – Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. •8:23 p.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 700 block E. 9th St, Wellington. •11:45 a.m. Officers investigated a sex offense report in the 200 block N. C St, Wellington. •1:15 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance...
Crusader season preview: Wellington opens the Jeremiah Meeks era

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington High School football team is embarking on its 102nd season Friday night when Andale comes to town. It will be the first of the Jeremiah Meeks era. The new Wellington head football coach will undoubtedly have his hands full in his...
Donna K. Miller, 83, Wellington: Dec. 15, 1938 – Aug. 27, 2022

Donna K. Miller, age 83, died August 27, 2022, at her home in Wellington. Donna K. (Smith) Miller was born on December 15, 1938, in El Dorado to Adrian E. Smith and Beatrice B. (Bailey) Smith. She was raised in Wellington and graduated from Wellington High School in 1956. She...
