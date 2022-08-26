Read full article on original website
CMS Meal Prices for 2022-2023 School Year
Here is more information on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brown Bag Seafood ready to open first local restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Brown Bag Seafood Co. cracks into the Tar Heel State with its first restaurant next week. It will open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village on Monday. The Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant will operate a 2,300-square-foot, 50-seat restaurant at Birkdale Village. It is the latest concept to open as part of North American Properties’ ongoing $20 million revamp at the Huntersville shopping complex off Sam Furr Road.
Community holds ‘day of caring’ for retired Union County teacher who lost husband to COVID
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A retired Union County teacher who lost her husband to COVID-19 last year received a touching gift from her husband’s former co-workers on Saturday morning. Lisa Anthony said her husband’s former co-workers from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry showed up at her house to help...
AOL Corp
School year begins with almost 400 teaching vacancies in major North Carolina district
Almost 400 teaching positions remain open as students return to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina on Monday. In addition to the 390 teaching positions that remain unfilled, there are an additional 38 vacancies for bus drivers, according to a spokesperson for the district. The shortage affects the second-largest school district...
Gaston County teacher stages protest after not getting paid for first week of class
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An ongoing problem with a new payroll system is causing headaches for teachers in Gaston County, and now one teacher says she’s had enough after not getting paid for the first week of school. Gaston County has been the beta tester for a new...
Changes to school meals and absence policies likely to impact many CMS students
CHARLOTTE — As the new school year kicks off, changes to some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ policies will impact the district’s 140,000 students. This school year, the district is stressing the importance of good attendance to ensure academic success. District leaders say if a student misses 10 days of...
WBTV
"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
wunc.org
Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
wfmynews2.com
Day 6 of search for Heddie Dawkins
On Monday, Aug. 29, police and volunteers searched areas near Heddie Dawkins' home in High Point. They believe she is alive.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Charlotte
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Charlotte, North Carolina on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Luxury home off Providence Road tops list of county’s priciest sales at $6.5M
CHARLOTTE — An estate off Providence Road that just recently registered as the most expensive home listing in Charlotte is off the market. It sold for $6.45 million in mid-July, carrying the highest price tag of any Mecklenburg County residential property that traded last month. The home, at 9,822...
wfdd.org
Thousands of gallons of raw sewage were released into Peter's Creek last week
Nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage was released in Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem last week, and the public wasn’t notified until days later. The spill occurred on Tuesday near 415 Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Gale Ketteler, with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, says 79,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged into the creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.
power98fm.com
14 North Carolina Theaters Where You Can Get $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
This coming Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day. And nationwide over 3,000 theaters will be offering $3 tickets for every movie and every show time that day. This includes 14 Charlotte and surrounding North Carolina theaters that are offering the $3 tickets. Movie theater chains AMC, Cinergy, Regal, are Cinemark are among the participating theaters.
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rowan County Seeing Uptick In COVID-19 Cases After Children Return To School
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Rowan County say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in children ages 5 to 17 since the beginning of school on August 10th. Officials say cases in that age group have almost doubled in the county. Officials want to remind parents that you can help slow down the transmission of COVID-19 by making sure your child is vaccinated and/or boosted.
Charlotte Stories
NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba
The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius man, 31, dies in Huntersville motorcycle collision
HUNTERSVILLE – A traffic accident resulting in the death of a Cornelius man Saturday is still under investigation. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Kenton Drive for a personal-injury collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Once officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, HPD said the driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Anthony Robert Lempp of Cornelius, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the sedan were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
