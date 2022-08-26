ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Atomic test site tours full after 4 hours

Registrations for tours of the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) -- home to the above and below-ground atomic test sites -- are now available to the public. The NNSS was ground zero for above and below-ground atomic bomb testing from the mid-1950s through 1992.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Decades-Old Human Remains From Lake Mead Identified

One set of skeletal remains found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead in Arizona on May 7 has been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who reportedly drowned two decades ago. As Lake Mead’s water levels have hit historic lows during the ongoing drought, there have been several discoveries of human remains in recent weeks, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, at about 10:44 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a shooting near the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road. Police say that arriving officers located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Remains found at Callville Bay identified

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run

Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
LAS VEGAS, NV

