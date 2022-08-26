Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 2:30PM PDT until September 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are. expected through next weekend. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California. and southern Nevada. * WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…A prolonged...
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB jets to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11. According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Study shows Las Vegas is amongst the most impacted by 'Great Resignation'
A new study shows Las Vegas was one of the most impacted cities by the, "Great Resignation." Las Vegas ranked number two on the Workamajig study.
Fox5 KVVU
Cannabis lounge rules tackle DUI prevention, Clark County may add more stringent requirements
Last week was the first time three-month-old Amelia Garcia saw trees outside. Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atomic test site tours full after 4 hours
Registrations for tours of the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) -- home to the above and below-ground atomic test sites -- are now available to the public. The NNSS was ground zero for above and below-ground atomic bomb testing from the mid-1950s through 1992.
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
Fox5 KVVU
Man sets car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital, Clark County fire officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department said a man set a car on fire just feet from a hospital entrance. The suspect, Kenny Hall, is facing charges of first and third degree arson in connection with the incident on Aug. 23 at Sunrise Hospital. According to CCFD,...
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
$25K donation to fund ‘Nevada Plants’ work to put trees in yards
A donation from Southwest Gas is expected to provide 1,000 trees in places where they will do plenty of work -- in people's yards.
Customers speak out against Las Vegas tattoo shop after extreme prices
Victims of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.
Cafe Rio Looks to Be Opening Another Las Vegas Location
Permit paperwork points to a new Cafe Rio Mexican Grill coming to Spring Valley
dallasexpress.com
Decades-Old Human Remains From Lake Mead Identified
One set of skeletal remains found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead in Arizona on May 7 has been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who reportedly drowned two decades ago. As Lake Mead’s water levels have hit historic lows during the ongoing drought, there have been several discoveries of human remains in recent weeks, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
RTC-OnDemand expands transportation zone to include South Point, Cowabunga Canyon, more
RTC-OnDemand has added new destinations to the new ride-share transportation service giving those in West Henderson and southwest parts of the valley a chance to travel to popular destinations.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, at about 10:44 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a shooting near the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road. Police say that arriving officers located...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Centennial Pkwy, N. 5th St
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police officers were called out to the intersection of Centennial Parkway and N. 5th Street just after 7 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Altima pulled out of an apartment...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Remains found at Callville Bay identified
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
msn.com
Heavy rains damage roads in Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas
Heavy rains have washed out portions of some roads in the Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas. The park said Friday that several damaged paved roads were closed due to flash flooding, and all primary roads were closed until further notice. The latest rains washed out portions of Black...
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
msn.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
bestoflasvegas.com
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
Comments / 0