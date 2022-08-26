ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant

Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors. SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, at about 10:44 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a shooting near the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road. Police say that arriving officers located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Aug. 28 at Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square, near the Las Vegas Convention Center. Arriving officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Search continues for 75-year-old hiker missing on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Search crews found no new evidence for missing hiker, Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteers will conduct searches again on Wednesday. On Sunday Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteers had their boots on the ground at Mount Charleston searching for Rock Stanley, a former marine from Texas. Stanley left for a hike Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ukrainians in Las Vegas celebrate Independence Day at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local Ukrainians gathered at a Las Vegas park on Saturday to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day where this year the country is fighting for its freedom. Dozens of refugees and local Ukrainians gathered at Sunset park for an Independence Day festival. There was a charity auction,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

