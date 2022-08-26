Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada nonprofits, event workers gear up for big business with help from Formula 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People around the world can now pre-register for tickets to Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix race next year. Meanwhile, nonprofit leaders and events workers are just some of the Southern Nevadans revving up to cash big checks from this massive event. “This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB jets to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11. According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant
Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors. SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day or night, packages being stolen off porches is a consistent problem in the Las Vegas Valley. One business owner in downtown Las Vegas says there’s a solution: putting your packages on hold. Walter Buchanan calls his business the “swiss army knife” of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
Fox5 KVVU
Man sets car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital, Clark County fire officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department said a man set a car on fire just feet from a hospital entrance. The suspect, Kenny Hall, is facing charges of first and third degree arson in connection with the incident on Aug. 23 at Sunrise Hospital. According to CCFD,...
Fox5 KVVU
Cannabis lounge rules tackle DUI prevention, Clark County may add more stringent requirements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State regulations aim to prevent DUIs among marijuana users at cannabis lounges, and Clark County may add additional rules to further crack down on deadly crashes. The Cannabis Compliance Board passed requirements for cannabis lounges this summer and allowed local municipalities to strengthen their own...
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 to launch ticketing pre-registration for first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As race fans gear up for Formula One to host its first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race, organizers announced they will launch a ticketing pre-registration portal on Monday morning. According to a news release, the portal will go live at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, at about 10:44 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a shooting near the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road. Police say that arriving officers located...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Aug. 28 at Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square, near the Las Vegas Convention Center. Arriving officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist injured in crash early Monday morning in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was injured in a crash early Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, the incident involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened about 1:55 a.m. near Bonanza and Pecos. Police say that evidence at...
Fox5 KVVU
Search continues for 75-year-old hiker missing on Mount Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Search crews found no new evidence for missing hiker, Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteers will conduct searches again on Wednesday. On Sunday Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteers had their boots on the ground at Mount Charleston searching for Rock Stanley, a former marine from Texas. Stanley left for a hike Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Centennial Pkwy, N. 5th St
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police officers were called out to the intersection of Centennial Parkway and N. 5th Street just after 7 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Altima pulled out of an apartment...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
Fox5 KVVU
Ukrainians in Las Vegas celebrate Independence Day at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local Ukrainians gathered at a Las Vegas park on Saturday to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day where this year the country is fighting for its freedom. Dozens of refugees and local Ukrainians gathered at Sunset park for an Independence Day festival. There was a charity auction,...
Fox5 KVVU
3 arrested in car chase on Lamb Boulevard after suspected carjacking and robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Suspects in a carjacking and robbery led officers on a car chase in the north valley just after 7 o’clock Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the driver crashed on their own volition and exited the car immediately after,...
Fox5 KVVU
2 suspects arrested after 90-year-old in walker robbed, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were arrested after a 90-year-old man was pushed down and robbed, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The incident happened July 24 at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and E. Flamingo Road. Police said the suspects threw the elderly man to the ground and robbed him.
