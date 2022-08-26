Read full article on original website
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night. Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by 1 1/2 games. Michael Fulmer (5-5) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts. Kutter Crawford (3-6) surrendered five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston, which has lost seven of nine.
Monday Sports Schedule
WC Volleyball is at Campbellsville. Girls Soccer is hosting Monroe County.
Class 3A Preseason Super 7 Rankings
Last year the DIAA re-classified football into three groups of schools with Class 3A containing the 11 largest programs from the previous Division I. All 11 qualified for the state tournament as Middletown captured its first title since 2012 with a 28-22 win over Smyrna. Many feel those two will meet again in this season’s championship game, but there are ... Read More
