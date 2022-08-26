MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night. Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by 1 1/2 games. Michael Fulmer (5-5) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts. Kutter Crawford (3-6) surrendered five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston, which has lost seven of nine.

