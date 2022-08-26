Seconds after the tires of my Chevy crunch the gravel of NILO Farms’ parking lot in Brighton, Illinois, I hear gunshots. That’s normal. NILO (nilofarms.com), a Winchester Repeating Arms facility, is a 650-acre hunting preserve and shooting range just outside of Alton. From October through March, NILO offers guests the opportunity to hunt game birds or shoot clay targets. Three hundred bucks buys you the Design Your Hunt experience, an excursion to shoot duck, pheasant, or a gray-and-black-striped specimen called a chukar. I’m at NILO on a drizzly June morning along with 200 other people for the fourth annual NILO Open, a sporting clays competition. It’s sort of like golf but with firearms. What that means is that various platforms are scattered throughout the forest like golf holes, and when a group arrives at one, they stand there trying to shoot at orange clay saucers and blow them to smithereens. I watch an older man wearing gym shorts pick off two discs like it’s nothing.

