17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Sugarfire brings back ‘best sandwich in the world’ on Tuesday for one day only
Chef Dave Molina’s award-winning Cuban Reuben returns for one day only to close out National Sandwich Month at Sugarfire Smokehouse.
Here's where you can get the 'best sandwich in the world' for 1 day only
ST. LOUIS — The sandwich that was named "best in the world" will be available at two Sugarfire Smoke House locations for one day only. To celebrate the end of National Sandwich Month, the locations on Olive Boulevard in Olivette and Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis are offering the Cuban Rueben on August 30 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Tempus Closes Temporarily as Chef Ben Grupe Departs
The acclaimed chef has served as the face of the restaurant since its 2020 opening
You’ve Got To See The Attractions At Popular IL Antique Store
A popular antique mall in Illinois is home to some very strange roadside attractions. It is one of the most famous roads in the United States. The legendary road has been featured in many songs, movies, shows, and books. This was one of the first highways in our country. The original route ran from Illinois to California, which also made it one of the longest roads.
3 St. Louis restaurants featured in OpenTable Top 100 lists
ST. LOUIS — Looking for plans this weekend? Three St. Louis restaurants have been featured in OpenTable's Top 100 lists. OpenTable is an online restaurant reservation service, that helps restaurants book and customers find the best table for their occasion. OpenTable released its Top 100 Brunch Spots for 2022,...
saucemagazine.com
St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend
The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
timesnewspapers.com
Wine & Dine In Augusta, Missouri
Just 45 minutes from downtown St. Louis, nestled in the rolling hills on the bluffs of the Missouri River, Augusta awaits those with a spirit of adventure. A small town with charm from a bygone era, Augusta has something for everyone — historic sites, wineries, restaurants, antiques, specialty stores, access to the Katy Trail, bed and breakfasts, and more.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV
Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
timesnewspapers.com
“Grandma, Why Are Your Eyebrows Blue?”
Susan Scholin Kunderman and Shelley Deitrichs, who grew up as members of the Webster Groves and Kirkwood communities, have collaborated on a new children’s book to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. Their hope is that any child who picks up “Grandma, Why Are Your Eyebrows Blue?” will be...
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
foxwilmington.com
Where Is Tito the Otterhound? Rare Dog Escapes Just Minutes After Arriving at New St. Louis Home
Dozens of searchers are combing the greater St. Louis area, looking for a very big and very rare dog that has been on the run since Friday, according to its owner. The dog is named Tito and is an Otterhound that had been bred and shown by AKC Breeders of the Year Andrea “Andy” and Jack McIlwaine of Ohio.
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
KMOV
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
stlmag.com
John Olin was a captain of industry, but a visit to his game preserve reveals another passion: conservation
Seconds after the tires of my Chevy crunch the gravel of NILO Farms’ parking lot in Brighton, Illinois, I hear gunshots. That’s normal. NILO (nilofarms.com), a Winchester Repeating Arms facility, is a 650-acre hunting preserve and shooting range just outside of Alton. From October through March, NILO offers guests the opportunity to hunt game birds or shoot clay targets. Three hundred bucks buys you the Design Your Hunt experience, an excursion to shoot duck, pheasant, or a gray-and-black-striped specimen called a chukar. I’m at NILO on a drizzly June morning along with 200 other people for the fourth annual NILO Open, a sporting clays competition. It’s sort of like golf but with firearms. What that means is that various platforms are scattered throughout the forest like golf holes, and when a group arrives at one, they stand there trying to shoot at orange clay saucers and blow them to smithereens. I watch an older man wearing gym shorts pick off two discs like it’s nothing.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
labortribune.com
Labor Day festivities kick off this week
A packed line-up of Labor Day parades and picnics kicked off this week, beginning with the start of the Madison County Federation of Labor’s James Stanley Memorial Charity Softball Tournament Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Gordon F. Moore Community Park in Alton, Ill. The tournament will conclude on this Saturday,...
