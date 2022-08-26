ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

You’ve Got To See The Attractions At Popular IL Antique Store

A popular antique mall in Illinois is home to some very strange roadside attractions. It is one of the most famous roads in the United States. The legendary road has been featured in many songs, movies, shows, and books. This was one of the first highways in our country. The original route ran from Illinois to California, which also made it one of the longest roads.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Edwardsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Edwardsville, IL
Lifestyle
saucemagazine.com

St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend

The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Wine & Dine In Augusta, Missouri

Just 45 minutes from downtown St. Louis, nestled in the rolling hills on the bluffs of the Missouri River, Augusta awaits those with a spirit of adventure. A small town with charm from a bygone era, Augusta has something for everyone — historic sites, wineries, restaurants, antiques, specialty stores, access to the Katy Trail, bed and breakfasts, and more.
AUGUSTA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Meat#Good Food#Chicken Tenders#Food Drink#Hawaiian
5 On Your Side

Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“Grandma, Why Are Your Eyebrows Blue?”

Susan Scholin Kunderman and Shelley Deitrichs, who grew up as members of the Webster Groves and Kirkwood communities, have collaborated on a new children’s book to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. Their hope is that any child who picks up “Grandma, Why Are Your Eyebrows Blue?” will be...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
momcollective.com

Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis

It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

John Olin was a captain of industry, but a visit to his game preserve reveals another passion: conservation

Seconds after the tires of my Chevy crunch the gravel of NILO Farms’ parking lot in Brighton, Illinois, I hear gunshots. That’s normal. NILO (nilofarms.com), a Winchester Repeating Arms facility, is a 650-acre hunting preserve and shooting range just outside of Alton. From October through March, NILO offers guests the opportunity to hunt game birds or shoot clay targets. Three hundred bucks buys you the Design Your Hunt experience, an excursion to shoot duck, pheasant, or a gray-and-black-striped specimen called a chukar. I’m at NILO on a drizzly June morning along with 200 other people for the fourth annual NILO Open, a sporting clays competition. It’s sort of like golf but with firearms. What that means is that various platforms are scattered throughout the forest like golf holes, and when a group arrives at one, they stand there trying to shoot at orange clay saucers and blow them to smithereens. I watch an older man wearing gym shorts pick off two discs like it’s nothing.
BRIGHTON, IL
FOX2Now

For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
CARLINVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Labor Day festivities kick off this week

A packed line-up of Labor Day parades and picnics kicked off this week, beginning with the start of the Madison County Federation of Labor’s James Stanley Memorial Charity Softball Tournament Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Gordon F. Moore Community Park in Alton, Ill. The tournament will conclude on this Saturday,...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy