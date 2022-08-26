ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix in row over inspiration for Mexican drug 'queen' show

A Mexican woman whose links to drug traffickers earned her the nickname "Queen of the Pacific" is demanding compensation from Netflix for an award-winning show that she says is based on her life. "La Reina del Sur" is based on the novel with the same name by Spanish writer Arturo Perez-Reverte about a Mexican woman with links to drug lords.
