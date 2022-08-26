ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Funeral scheduled this morning for NyKayla Strawder

BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for NyKayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police reveal condition of Park Heights shooting victims, search continues for vehicle

BALTIMORE--- Baltimore police reveal that four of the people shot on Wednesday in Park Heights are in "critical" condition. According to police, a 24-year-old man is dead and four other men are in "critical" condition.Additionally, a 70-year-old male is in stable condition  while  a 55-year-old male's condition is "unknown".The victim who died from yesterday's shooting is a 24-year-old male, according to police.Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Baltimore Sun

Standoff ends with suspect in custody after veterinarian is shot in South Baltimore animal hospital

A South Baltimore veterinarian was shot and injured after an argument with his brother inside an animal hospital Monday morning, according to eyewitnesses, resulting in a standoff with police and the lockdown of a nearby school before the shooter was taken into custody. Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the Light Street Animal Hospital at 1601 Light St. Several employees there alleged ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.  Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Person
Brandon Scott
The Baltimore Sun

North Ave. Market in Baltimore’s Station North announces it will close

North Ave. Market is closing its doors, the business announced Monday on Facebook and Instagram. The latest iteration of the combination arcade, bar and music venue located in the Station North Arts District opened in early 2020. The arcade’s Facebook page, which describes itself as “not your average market!” said Monday that the space was permanently closed. The owners could not be reached ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy