Comcast to Roll Out Multi-gig Internet Speeds to Augusta
Comcast has announced a major upgrade to their internet services packages in the Augusta area. The company states that Augusta is the first community in Georgia where they are now delivering download speeds of 2 gigabits per second (Gbps) over already existing home and business connections. See more.
Natalie Butler on the Ironman Augusta Event in September
Natalie Butler is Director of Masters Housing at the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce. She talks about the upcoming Ironman Augusta event and opportunities for those looking to stay in the area during the event. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your...
José Mallabo Talks About Programs at Helms College
José Mallabo leads the marketing for Helms College in Macon and Augusta. He talks about the job opportunities for students of the college around the world. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
McDuffie Recognized for Financial Reporting Four Years in a Row
An essential function in every school system is keeping track of the money, a job with a direct impact on future funding sources and educational quality. Employees in the McDuffie County School System’s Business Department take this responsibility seriously and are repeatedly recognized for their exemplary work. The Georgia...
What’s Happening at Augusta University This Week
This week: A sociology class project aims to illustrate the number of U.S. murders, Military and Veteran Services at Augusta University is honored for their efforts and a political science professor weighs in on 2020 election fallout in the Peach State. Chalk the walk to demonstrate the number of murders...
Richmond County Schools Release New Stats for Homeless Kids
The number of homeless kids in Richmond County schools has jumped more than 25 percent since last school year. The district released the numbers highlighting homeless services provided by their community partners. See more.
Watch: Augusta University Celebrates Women’s Equality Day
Women’s Equality Day, celebrated every Aug. 26, commemorates the anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment. The amendment, which was certified Aug. 26, 1920, assures that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
