Kiowa County events calendar - September 1-29, 2022
Eads School RE-1 4:00 p.m. MS Volleyball @ Hi-Plains. 10:00 a.m. Kiowa County Riding Club - Kiowa County Fairgrounds. 1:00 p.m. 4-H & FFA Poultry & Rabbit Show - Kiowa County Fairgrounds. 6:00 p.m. 4-H & FFA Goat Show - Kiowa County Fairgrounds. 6:00 p.m. SECCC Barrel Race - Kiowa...
About Town – August 29, 2022
"Dear Friends, let us love one another..." I John 4:7 (NIV) The Colorado State Fair began in Pueblo Friday, but many exhibitors, 4-H members, Future Farmers of America members, vendors, and extension agents have been working and serving at the state fairgrounds last week. Alexa Nelson spent several days there as a senior 4-H member helping after the projects were judged to display them. Michelle Nelson assisted with open class judging. Alexa had the honor and exciting experience to be a model in the State 4-H fashion show, wearing the lovely black peplum jacket she constructed. County extension agent Tearle Lessenden assisted in several areas, as well as a day in the horse show judging.
Pages from the Past - From our 135-year Archives for August 28, 2022
About Town- Melissa Peterson & Doris Lessenden: Scoopfuls of homemade ice cream were filling dishes as quickly as possible at the Artist of The Plains annual ice cream social. The next Eads Chamber of Commerce meeting will include updates on the railroad abandonment, the prison initiative, highway construction, emergency road monies, new doctor and dentist, school improvements, Ag housing and the Bransgrove building.
