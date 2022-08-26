"Dear Friends, let us love one another..." I John 4:7 (NIV) The Colorado State Fair began in Pueblo Friday, but many exhibitors, 4-H members, Future Farmers of America members, vendors, and extension agents have been working and serving at the state fairgrounds last week. Alexa Nelson spent several days there as a senior 4-H member helping after the projects were judged to display them. Michelle Nelson assisted with open class judging. Alexa had the honor and exciting experience to be a model in the State 4-H fashion show, wearing the lovely black peplum jacket she constructed. County extension agent Tearle Lessenden assisted in several areas, as well as a day in the horse show judging.

EADS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO