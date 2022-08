Megawarehouses are in style in a big way – nowhere more so than in Georgia, according to a new report from CBRE. Between Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia tallied 19 of the largest warehouse leases signed in the U.S. during the first half of 2022. Atlanta led all markets with 12 leases totaling 10.3 million sq. ft.

