Addison Lynn Knott, age 7, of Wabasso, passed away unexpectedly in an accident at their farm on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso – please wear the color blue, as that was Addison’s favorite color. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Wabasso. A celebration of life will be at Tiffany and Addison’s farm on Friday, September 2, 2022 after the luncheon at church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be made to St. Anne’s School in memory of Addison Knott.

WABASSO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO