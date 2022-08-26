Read full article on original website
Wava Vickerman
Wava Vickerman, age 91 of Tracy, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Prairieview Senior Living in Tracy. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 at Tracy United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Tracy Area Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church Tuesday. Interment will be in the Tracy City Cemetery. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
John Jones
John Jones, age 89, of the Marshall area, formerly of Northfield, Minnesota, died on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Addison Knott
Addison Lynn Knott, age 7, of Wabasso, passed away unexpectedly in an accident at their farm on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso – please wear the color blue, as that was Addison’s favorite color. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Wabasso. A celebration of life will be at Tiffany and Addison’s farm on Friday, September 2, 2022 after the luncheon at church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be made to St. Anne’s School in memory of Addison Knott.
Roman Mamer
Roman Mamer, age 94, of Canby, MN passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Clarkfield Care Center in Clarkfield, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the St. Leo Catholic Church in St. Leo, MN. Burial will be the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, St. Leo. Visitation will be Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church in St. Leo. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN is entrusted with the arrangements.
3 injured, 1 critically, in Sunday afternoon Renville County crash
DANUBE (KMHL) – A crash in rural Renville County injured three people, one of them critically Sunday afternoon south of Danube. The Renville County Sheriff’s office says a 2002 Ford Focus was heading west on Renville County road 4, and missed the stop sign and collided with a 2017 Subaru SUV driven by an Omaha, Nebraska man.
Rural Redwood County girl dies in ATV accident
WABASSO (KMHL) – An ATV accident in rural Redwood County has claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says Addison Lynn Knott, 7, of Wabasso, died after the ATV she was riding rolled around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say Knott was driving the...
Yellow Medicine County closes county bridge south of Clarkfield until further notice
HAZEL RUN (KMHL) – Officials in Yellow Medicine County are shutting down a bridge along County Road 3 south of Clarkfield. The Yellow Medicine County Highway Department says bridge 7102 is being shutdown to traffic until further notice. Officials say a routine bridge inspection turned up a finding that...
