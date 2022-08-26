ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

New Report Shows Georgia Parents More Engaged Than Ever in Education, and “Never Going Back”

In a new report, Never Going Back: An Analysis of Parent Sentiment on Education, from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and The Harris Poll, more than 8 out of 10 Georgia parents (83%) who were surveyed agree that education has become a more important political issue to them than it was in the past. In addition, 86% percent of Georgia parents say they would be willing to vote for someone outside of their political party if the candidate’s education platform aligned with their views.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

SPLC & Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Announce $4.6M in Grants

In a virtual press conference, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced over 4.6 million in additional Vote Your Voice grants to 39 voter outreach organizations across the Deep South. The grants will support voting education, registration, and mobilization, especially among communities of color. These resources represent an addition to an earlier investment of over $11 million in two-year grants made last year.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
metroatlantaceo.com

Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

How We Work Has Changed, And Changed Us

It’s time again to celebrate Labor Day. Like many of our holidays, it’s roots and intention are often forgotten or ignored. It’s a three-day weekend, and our semi-official end of summer. The end of summer declaration, or course, gets competition from the beginning of school, which for...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Gas South Donates $325,000 to Support Children’s Charities

Gas South, one of the leading natural gas marketers in the Southeast, announced a donation of $325,000 to charities supporting children and families throughout Georgia and North Florida. The six non-profit partners receiving $50,000 grants include Beyond Limits Therapeutic Riding, Feed the Children, Girl Talk, North Central Florida YMCA, Ronald...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Us Postal Service#Absentee Ballots#Election State#Ballottrax
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta REALTORS Association Releases July Market Statistics

Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its July 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

MARTA Earns AA Credit Rating

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has received an upgrade in its bond credit rating given by Fitch Ratings after demonstrating a sustained maintenance of liquidity and financial resilience. Fitch upgraded MARTA’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and outstanding sales tax revenue bonds to ‘AA,’ signifying the Authority is unlikely to default on its debt repayments.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy