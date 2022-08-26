The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 23,664 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 42 more than on Monday, and a total of 1,934,612 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 9 new positive self-test results for a total of 3,613 submitted. The death of a Tompkins County resident was reported Monday morning.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO