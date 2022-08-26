Read full article on original website
Colby Hornets Girls Swimming Season Preview
I have one senior swimmer returning, with a small team. Brezlyn Boyer, Madisyn Schraufnagel & Jordan Jakel will be strong additions to the team. With low numbers it will be challenging to compete in the conference as a team, however I am excited to see the girls swim in individuals events and relays.
Assumption Royals Volleyball Season Preview
Your time in completing the brief season preview below is appreciated. Thanks for your help!. Assistants – Kevin Glaza / Bri Dobbratz / Tom Hughes. Key returners: Ava Schill / Malian Kolo / Jayden Glaza / Autumn Moon / Madi Abbott / Kendall Duellman / Anna Schooley. Conference outlook...
OnFocus Athlete of the Week, August 21 to August 27
Voters flocked to OnFocus last week with the return of our OnFocus Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week contests. Be sure to nominate athletes and teams each week!. Check out the nominees for the Athlete of the Week, August 21 – August 27. Wynn Stang, Mukwonago...
Abbotsford Volleyball Takes Second at Wisconsin Rapids Invite
Abbotsford went 3-2 on the day at the Wisconsin Rapids Invite, taking second place. Abbotsford loss vs Baldwin-Woodville 11-25 and 20-25 Abbotsford win vs Ashwaubenon 25-16, 22-25 and 15-14 Abbotsford win vs Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 25-18 and 25-19 Abbotsford win vs Wausau East 25-17 and 25-18 Abbotsford loss vs Baldwin-Woodville...
Colby Hornets Cross Country Season Preview
Willow Oehmichen, Makenna Herrmann, Reagan Schraufnagel, Pearl Fieten–these four were all part of the team that went to state last year. We lost 3 top notch seniors but with the leadership of WIllow with this supporting cast, we have an opportunity to do pretty well again this season. Boys.
Auburndale Volleyball Sweeps Wisconsin Rapids
Auburndale Volleyball swept Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in three sets, 25-7. 25-4 and 25-13. The Eagles had 27 aces, led by Maggie Baltus with 7. Ashlynn Grimm had 17 assists, Josie Ertl 10 kills, and Baltus collected 6 digs. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Swimming Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Swimming Season Preview. Brooke Lowe – Strong Distance and All-Around Swimmer. With a strong returning base and our entire freshman class having competitive swimming experience, we are focusing on the aspects of the sport we can control, rather than trying to speculate where we will fit by end of season.
Colby Hornets Girls Swimming Schedule
Invitational 08-23-22 5:00PM Marshfield Away vs. Marshfield, Black River Falls, Medford, Merrill, Rhinelander High School, Tomahawk Marshfield High School. Meet 08-24-22 2:00PM Colby Antigo, Black River Falls, Ladysmith, Merrill, Mosinee, Rhinelander, Rice Lake, Tomahawk Colby High School. Meet 09-01-22 5:30PM Colby Lakeland Colby High School. Meet 09-08-22 5:30PM Mosinee Away...
Colby Hornets Girls Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 08-25-22 4:15PM Pittsville Away vs. Pittsville Pittsville High School. Invitational 08-30-22 4:30PM Loyal/Greenwood Away vs. Loyal/Greenwood, Bloomer, Chippewa Valley – Lightning Bolts, Columbus Catholic Schools, Fall Creek, McDonell Central Catholic, Neillsville, Osseo-Fairchild, Owen-Withee, Regis, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp Loyal High School. Meet 09-10-22 10:30AM Colby Abbotsford, Columbus Catholic Schools, Loyal,...
