Read full article on original website
Related
valdostaceo.com
Michael Smith on the United Way Mental Health Initiative
Michael Smith is President and CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way. He talks about mental health awareness and the options available for getting help. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
valdostaceo.com
Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Fall Academy Dates Set at Wiregrass
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the 8th Fall Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy starting in October and November, free for current Wiregrass students and alumni. The UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time. The business topics to be discussed include: writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, and strategic planning. The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation, and opportunities to participate in a question and answer time with guest speakers. The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants.
valdostaceo.com
Great Pumpkin LumiNights Returns to Wild Adventures
It’s the great pumpkin takeover at Wild Adventures Theme Park’s second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights, select nights September 23 - October 30, 2022. Paired with America’s biggest Pumpkin Spice Festival, Fall at the park is spicier by day and glowing even brighter by night. “Fall at Wild...
Comments / 0