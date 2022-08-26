Read full article on original website
Related
valdostaceo.com
As Inflation and Uncertainty Abound, Georgia Parents’ Back-to-School Spending Surges
As students in Georgia head back to school, Deloitte issues its 2022 back-to-school survey results. Despite economic concerns, parents in the Peach State planned to spend an estimated $873 per child on back-to-school shopping, 32% higher than the national average of $661 per child. Key Findings from the survey:. Higher...
valdostaceo.com
Georgia Solar Supporters Foresee Industry Growth with Passage of Federal Budget Bill
Supporters of solar power in Georgia are praising the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes tax incentives for solar manufacturing, which is a growing industry here. A measure that Georgia’s U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff initially introduced as a separate bill that was later included in the...
valdostaceo.com
U.S. Chamber Kicks Off National Roadshow “Advance with Africa” to Deepen U.S.-Africa Business Engagement
On September 6, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will kick off its “Advance with Africa” roadshow in Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a hub for Black business owners and entrepreneurs. The roadshow, which will go on to make stops at cities across the country, is aimed at increasing U.S. businesses’ understanding of commercial opportunities in Africa, transforming the narrative around Africa’s business climate, and dispelling myths—creating new opportunities for American businesses, big and small.
Comments / 0