The Idea of a University Defined and Illustrated: Lecture VII
Now that we have just commenced our second Academical Year, it is natural, Gentlemen, that, as in November last, when we were entering upon our great undertaking, I offered to you some remarks suggested by the occasion, so now again I should not suffer the first weeks of the Session to pass away without addressing to you a few words on one of those subjects which are at the moment especially interesting to us.
Full Stack and True Black: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Alexey Shepelev
I’m Alexey Shepelev and I’m the Full Stack Software Engineer at Altoros. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
Maritime Service and Full Stack JS: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee, Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer at AllStars-IT. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
Saving for the Future - Deception in the Financial Status Quo
In this age of fintech, we see all sorts of empty promises and deceptive claims. One I want to address today are the apps that let you “save” money for your’s or other children’s futures, namely in the form of 529 college savings accounts or savings accounts of any kind.
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
Exploring the Ironclad Encryption Standard
Modern cryptography has birthed public key cryptosystems, which are elegant pieces of. that have guaranteed information safety for decades now. However, there has been worry that these cryptosystems are susceptible to the improving processing power of computers. For instance, public key cryptosystems like. and. are not based on concrete mathematical...
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A PROCESS-CONTROL SYSTEM
In 1965, a system based on an SDS 920 computer was put into operation at the Brookhaven National Laboratory to control data-acquisition processes involving eight neutron spectrometers and one x-ray spectrometer. The neutron spectrometers are located on the floor surrounding the High Flux Beam Reactor (HFBR); the x-ray spectrometer was placed in the same building in order to facilitate linking it to the computer. The system can control the execution of experiments on all nine sets of apparatus simultaneously, yet each experimenter feels that he is working essentially independently of all other users. The system controls all angular rotations of crystals and counters, all detector counting, the data displays, the input and output operations, and automatic error responses. It can also perform most of the calculations necessary for real-time guidance of the course of the experiments.
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great
Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
What are Latent Diffusion Models? The Architecture Behind Stable Diffusion
What do all recent super powerful image models like DALLE, Imagen, or Midjourney have in common? Other than their high computing costs, huge training time, and shared hype, they are all based on the same mechanism: diffusion. Diffusion models recently achieved state-of-the-art results for most image tasks including text-to-image with DALLE but many other image generation-related tasks too, like image inpainting, style transfer or image super-resolution. But how do they work? Learn more in the video...
The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
Java / JavaScript: Differences Beyond the Name
As a beginner JavaScript developer, one of the things you must have heard more times than you can count is the massive disconnect between Java and JavaScript. I can't remember how many disclaimers I heard at the beginning of the numerous JavaScript videos I watched - at every turn and corner, the disclaimer was just impossible to miss.
How to Use Git to See Recent Changes in a Specified Time Period
Have you ever gone on a long holiday and wanted to check the updates your team has made since 2 weeks ago? Or maybe even in just the last week. Sure, you could trawl through PRs, but there may be an easier solution. Git has built-in functionality to check just this.
Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design
Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
