Kemmerer Gazette
KHS volleyball goes 2-3 at Riverton Invitational
RANDOLPH, Utah — The Kemmerer High School volleyball team opened the 2022 season last week, falling in straight sets to Rich High School Thursday, then posting a 2-3 record at the Riverton Invitational Friday and Saturday. “I thought we did really well in Riverton,” said KHS head coach Jennifer...
Kemmerer Gazette
Nuclear plant moving forward
A webinar was held on Aug. 4 for TerraPower representatives to present their pre-application emergency design plan to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The session was open to stakeholders and interested parties. Some of those attending virtually included representatives from the Union of Concerned Scientists, Powder River Basin Resource Council, and the Wyoming Resource Council, among others.
