Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the 8th Fall Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy starting in October and November, free for current Wiregrass students and alumni. The UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time. The business topics to be discussed include: writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, and strategic planning. The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation, and opportunities to participate in a question and answer time with guest speakers. The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO