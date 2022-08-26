Read full article on original website
valdostaceo.com
Georgia Solar Supporters Foresee Industry Growth with Passage of Federal Budget Bill
Supporters of solar power in Georgia are praising the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes tax incentives for solar manufacturing, which is a growing industry here. A measure that Georgia’s U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff initially introduced as a separate bill that was later included in the...
valdostaceo.com
As Inflation and Uncertainty Abound, Georgia Parents’ Back-to-School Spending Surges
As students in Georgia head back to school, Deloitte issues its 2022 back-to-school survey results. Despite economic concerns, parents in the Peach State planned to spend an estimated $873 per child on back-to-school shopping, 32% higher than the national average of $661 per child. Key Findings from the survey:. Higher...
valdostaceo.com
AAA: Georgia Gas Prices Remain Below $4 a Gallon
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
