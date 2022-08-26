ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2-year-old, 6-year old boys seriously injured in Owings crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people, including two children, were seriously injured after a crash in Owings Sunday afternoon. According to police, at about 1 p.m., offices were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash in the 600 block of West Chesapeake Road. An investigation revealed that a 37-year-old...
OWINGS, MD
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
butlerradio.com

Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known

We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
KARNS CITY, PA
WUSA9

Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
WASHINGTON, DC

