DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Police ID driver who died after slamming into Gaithersburg home, sparking massive blaze
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A driver has died after slamming his car into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County police said. The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. Montgomery County fire crews were at the scene...
62-year-old crashed into two townhomes Monday afternoon, car engulfed in flames
The Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged two houses in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
msn.com
Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County
A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
foxbaltimore.com
2-year-old, 6-year old boys seriously injured in Owings crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people, including two children, were seriously injured after a crash in Owings Sunday afternoon. According to police, at about 1 p.m., offices were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash in the 600 block of West Chesapeake Road. An investigation revealed that a 37-year-old...
2-year-old and 6-year-old seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash
Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.
Nottingham MD
Probationary firefighter injured in Baltimore County training exercise accident
TOWSON, MD—A Baltimore County Fire Department probationary firefighter was injured on Tuesday in an accident during a training exercise at the Fire-Rescue Academy in Sparrows Point. The probationary firefighter, a 30-year-old woman, was transported by ground to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries. The...
One Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Harford
HARFORD, MD – Police are continuing their investigation into a motorcycle crash that left one...
Person Suffers Major Trauma At Baltimore Fire Rescue Academy (DEVELOPING)
A woman is reportedly injured after falling 20 feet at the Baltimore County Fire Rescue Academy, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim allegedly has an "obvious deformity" to their left arm after the fall that occurred around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the academy located at 1545 Sparrows Point Boulevard, according to a Baltimore Metro News spokesperson.
Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
Anne Arundel County wraps up deadly weekend, 2 carjackings and hit-and-run
Not only was it busy, it was a deadly weekend for Anne Arundel County drivers. There were two carjackings in the county.
59-year-old man killed after car crash in Jessup
Howard County Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 59-year-old man Monday afternoon.
butlerradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known
We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
Police In Baltimore ID Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Truck
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 60-year-old motorcycle rider, authorities announced. Samuel Hammaker was killed on Saturday, Aug. 27, after his 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The crash happened...
Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
