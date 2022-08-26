Read full article on original website
Temporary Diversion on KY 80 in Pulaski County to Begin Wednesday, Aug. 31
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a temporary traffic diversion beginning this week on KY 80 in Pulaski County. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, eastbound KY 80 traffic will be reduced to one lane and diverted onto the old westbound KY 80 travel lanes from Mark-Shopville Road (mile point 27.3) to just west of the KY 461 intersection (mile point 27.5). The diversion is necessary to allow for crews to install a cross drain beneath the roadway. The traffic diversion will remain in place approximately five weeks.
Ford parade record attempt falls short in Somerset
The westbound lanes of the Cumberland Parkway were closed Saturday afternoon in an attempt to break a world record for the longest parade of Ford vehicles, but the attempt fell just short. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, the unofficial total was 1,130 Ford vehicles in the parade, which...
Recent Sheriff’s Department Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Donathan W. UpChurch of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and for a traffic violation. Trenton Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession...
Russell Co. with continued medium level of Covid spread
Russell County remains in the “yellow” category of Covid this week, indicating a medium level of community spread. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has four counties, Casey, Pulaski, Wayne and McCreary, in the “red” or high Covid community spread level, five counties in the “yellow” level, including Adair, Green, Cumberland, and Clinton, along with Russell, and one, Taylor County, in the “green” or low level of community spread.
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Three Vehicles
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Monticello woman has kept the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Monticello Police Department busy overnight Thursday into Friday morning after stealing a total of three vehicles. At approximately 1:24 am on August 26, 2022, the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center...
Battery factory project intentions shift due to market changes
GLASGOW — The scope of a project to locate a Chinese-owned battery factory in Barren County has shifted since it was announced nearly two years ago. Contemporary Amperex Technology LLC purchased the former RR Donnelley – and later LSC Communications – building along Donnelley Drive in December 2020. The company is a major battery supplier for vehicle brands like Tesla and BMW.
Former Adair County Judge Executive, County Clerk Ann Melton passes away
Former Adair County Judge Executive Ann Melton has passed away. Melton served as Adair County Judge Executive for eight years from 2007-2015 and also served as County Clerk for eight years from 1999-2007. Melton was named County Judge Executive of the Year at the 2014 Kentucky Emergency Services Convention. Arrangements...
Three Vehicle Accident Injures Three
Monticello Firefighters, WC Sheriff’s Deputies, and WC EMS responded to a three-vehicle injury accident on Highway 90 in the Touristville community around 7:00 Monday evening. Two people were taken to the LCRH for treatment and one other person was taken to the WCH for treatment.
Civil engineer lauded for plan development on Wolf Creek Dam dissolved oxygen project
Elizabeth R. Boeglin, civil engineer in the Engineering and Construction Division, is the Nashville District Employee of the Month for June 2022 for plan development and design work in support of the Wolf Creek Dissolved Oxygen Improvement Project. Boeglin is credited with assembling two sets of plans and specifications to...
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
Junior Lloyd Upchurch
Junior Lloyd Upchurch of Monticello, Kentucky was born November 25, 1940 and departed this life August 29th, 2022, reaching the age of 81 years. He is survived by one sister; Christine Hutchison. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 31st from 5PM until 8PM in the funeral home chapel....
2 Russell Springs men arrested on felony charges in Adair
Two Russell Springs men were arrested on felony charges in neighboring Adair County this past Friday, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department. Following an observed traffic violation on KY 92, Deputy Derek Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota 4Runner at the intersection of KY 55 south and the Veterans Memorial Bypass.
Monticello man arrested on federal indictment
Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
Monday Sports Schedule
WC Volleyball is at Campbellsville. Girls Soccer is hosting Monroe County.
