z93country.com
Recent Sheriff’s Department Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Donathan W. UpChurch of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and for a traffic violation. Trenton Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession...
935wain.com
One Charged With Assault 2nd Degree
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 7:58 P.M., Campbellsville Police received a complaint of a stabbing in the area of South Central Avenue. After an investigation, 33-year old Sasha E. Daugherty of Somerset was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd degree. She was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
Monticello man arrested on federal indictment
Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
z93country.com
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
clayconews.com
MAN DRIVING TRUCK ON FLAT TIRE LEADS TO 3RD DUI ARREST IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting via social media that Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested a London man on his third DUI charge on Monday morning August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:42 AM. The arrest occurred on West Cumberland...
z93country.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Three Vehicles
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Monticello woman has kept the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Monticello Police Department busy overnight Thursday into Friday morning after stealing a total of three vehicles. At approximately 1:24 am on August 26, 2022, the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center...
z93country.com
Wayne County Man Arrested on Federal Indictment
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron on August 27, 2022, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy D. Lowe, a.k.a. Jim Bob Lowe of Monticello, Ky. on a United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky Federal Indictment Arrest Warrant. Lowes Federal Indictment was...
z93country.com
Overdose Investigation Leads to Arrest
Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Jeremiah Peyton of Georgetown was arrested during a traffic stop on KY 3284 by Monticello Police Lieutenant Josh Asberry and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin). Peyton’s arrest is...
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Drugs And Stolen Vehicle
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting while Deputy Brian France was patrolling on College Park Drive he noticed equipment violations on an SUV and pulled it over. During the stop, a license plate check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. The driver, 39-year-old Bradley Vaughn Hammons of London, was found to have four outstanding warrants on charges including drug, firearms and flagrant non-support. As the investigation continued, Deputy France’s K-9 “Maverick” alerted on the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of two baggies of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Hammons was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was charged with drug possession and receiving stolen property. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
q95fm.net
Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky
A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Columbia Woman On Multiple Charges
On Friday, August 26th, 2022, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence complaint off of Keen Drive. Upon arrival of deputies it was believed that at least one party, who was outside of the residence, was under the influence and in possession of narcotics. As a...
wcluradio.com
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing truck through fence
GLASGOW — Authorities arrested a woman Sunday after she apparently crashed a truck. Glasgow Police said they responded to Happy Valley Road in reference to a complaint. Officers determined a white truck was traveling along Veterans Outer Loop, crossed the median and crashed through a fence near Shoe Show in Glasgow. The truck also collided with a parked vehicle.
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
wtloam.com
EKY Police Warning Businesses Of ATM Robberies
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly. Investigators say they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties. They say the thefts are occurring after the business has closed. Officials say they are actively patrolling multiple gas stations and convenience stores. If you have any information about the thefts or notice anything suspicious, you can call your local sheriff’s department. The phone numbers are listed below:
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
935wain.com
Adair County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two On Gun, Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
On Friday, August 26th, 2022, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner, at the intersection of KY55 South and the Veterans Memorial Bypass. The traffic stop stemmed from a violation observed on KY 92. During the roadside investigation, heroin,...
wnky.com
Trial begins in Barren County horse seizing lawsuit
BARREN CO., Ky.-The trial for the lawsuit involving seized horses in Barren County officially began on Monday morning. Early Monday, local officials gathered in Barren County Judge John Alexander’s courtroom for the first hearing in the case. A lawsuit filed by a Christian County family, claims Judge-Executive Michael Hale...
