Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting while Deputy Brian France was patrolling on College Park Drive he noticed equipment violations on an SUV and pulled it over. During the stop, a license plate check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. The driver, 39-year-old Bradley Vaughn Hammons of London, was found to have four outstanding warrants on charges including drug, firearms and flagrant non-support. As the investigation continued, Deputy France’s K-9 “Maverick” alerted on the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of two baggies of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Hammons was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was charged with drug possession and receiving stolen property. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO