Washington State

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks

RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
102.7 KORD

Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State

Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
gorgenewscenter.com

Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes Additional Structural Resources to the Rum Creek Fire

The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is currently threatening lives, structures, and property as fire behavior continued to increase over the last few days. Saturday, the Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) mobilized five (5) task forces and Crew 30, all of whom have arrived safely on scene to engage in firefighting operations on Rum Creek. These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
Patty Murray
Jay Inslee
thestand.org

Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises

TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity

Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
gorgenewscenter.com

New Crater Lake license plate design available starting Sept. 9

SALEM — Oregon DMV will start issuing a new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. When and how Oregonians apply for the new plate determines which plate design they will receive. To guarantee receiving the new design, vehicle owners need to apply...
