Read full article on original website
Related
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
What to know about the North Cascades Highway — from covered wagons to ‘Top Gun’
Famed scenic byway turns 50 next month.
Last year, a Whatcom ‘murder hornet’ nest already had been destroyed. How about this year?
“If you like pears, peaches or apples, you want to really make sure (Northern Giant Hornets) don’t come here permanently to the state of Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in July.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks
RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State
Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
gorgenewscenter.com
Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes Additional Structural Resources to the Rum Creek Fire
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is currently threatening lives, structures, and property as fire behavior continued to increase over the last few days. Saturday, the Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) mobilized five (5) task forces and Crew 30, all of whom have arrived safely on scene to engage in firefighting operations on Rum Creek. These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
thestand.org
Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises
TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
Yakima Herald Republic
I was part of the legislative process for Washington's new transportation package for teens
On Aug. 16, the Yakima City Council voted to begin participating in a new state program that will allow young people to ride Yakima Transit buses and Dial-A-Ride services for free. Local youths 18 and younger will be able to get free rides starting Oct. 1. As it turns out,...
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
gorgenewscenter.com
New Crater Lake license plate design available starting Sept. 9
SALEM — Oregon DMV will start issuing a new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. When and how Oregonians apply for the new plate determines which plate design they will receive. To guarantee receiving the new design, vehicle owners need to apply...
Comments / 1