NBC 29 News
UVA testing emergency sirens Aug. 30
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will be conducting a test of its emergency system from 10:50 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 30. Sirens and a public address system will sound for 10 minutes, giving an “all clear” when it is finished. These sirens can...
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
NBC 29 News
JABA needs volunteers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is looking for a little help. JABA is recruiting volunteers for things like food delivery and administrative support. “We work with seniors. We also work with adults with disabilities and caregivers”, JABA Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Winter Broadhurst said. “We...
NBC 29 News
6th Annual Seas the Day helping veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An event created by a University of Virginia student is helping and celebrating military veterans. The sixth annual Seas The Day event was held Sunday, August 28. Dozens of support groups set up tents and displays to make sure veterans know what’s out there for them.
NBC 29 News
Dogwood Refillery celebrating first anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is celebrating its first year of helping people live more sustainably. Dogwood Refillery marked its first anniversary of helping the community reduce, reuse, and recycle with an event Sunday, August 28. The business says its efforts have kept more than 7,000 containers out...
NBC 29 News
Free COVID-19 tests available in BRHD despite end of test mailing program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. government says it will no longer be sending out free COVID-19 tests. This comes as Congress has not renewed funding to send more out. People in the Blue Ridge Health District still have ways to get access to free tests. “There are still a...
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg downtown block party held for JMU first-year students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The block party in the ‘Burg is back. Saturday community members, businesses, and Dukes blocked off Main Street for a JMU tradition. “I actually transferred here in January and got hired as an orientation leader around late March, so getting the first time experience for not only me but for all my students as well it’s an amazing experience. I am so grateful that the whole JMU community gets to experience something as amazing as this,” Luke, an orientation leader at JMU said.
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts a mural contribution event
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 27, the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum Hosted one of many mural artist workdays. Children from the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro communities were invited to contribute drawings. Local muralist Chicho Lorenzo will recreate each drawing to fit on the canvas, which will...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less. The intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville is now a...
NBC 29 News
Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy. Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago. AAA says the average gas price in...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hiring
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is looking to expand its team and bring new perspectives into its department. “We’re looking for somebody who does the right thing and has a positive attitude. Somebody who’s inclusive, who really enjoys being part of a team, and who has a heart for service,” Deputy Chief John Oprandy said.
NBC 29 News
Activists push for voting rights weeks before early voting begins
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mid-term election season is approaching, and as people are urged to “get out to vote” one group of voting rights activist are making sure everyone is eligible first. “Virginia denies individuals or disenfranchises individuals because they make a mistake in life,” Richard Walker, founder...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW. Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit. No injuries have been reported. The Charlottesville Police Department is...
