As students and parents brace for the start of the school year, many are entering North Carolina classrooms without the protections of required vaccines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children fell behind on their vaccination schedules, and while some students are catching up, they still have a ways to go, said Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO