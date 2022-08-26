ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Health News

NC students fell behind in required vaccinations during the pandemic. Some – not all – are catching up.

As students and parents brace for the start of the school year, many are entering North Carolina classrooms without the protections of required vaccines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children fell behind on their vaccination schedules, and while some students are catching up, they still have a ways to go, said Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
North Carolina Health News

New mental health data show 'unsustainable' burden on NC hospitals

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
North Carolina State
North Carolina Health News

Big changes are needed to turn the tide of North Carolina's mental health crisis, health leaders say

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Decades ago, North Carolina legislators sought to change the way mental health care is delivered. They closed psychiatric hospitals arguing that patients would be better treated in the community, in less restrictive settings. Mental health experts agreed...
North Carolina Health News

What does 'back to normal' mean for people hit hardest by the pandemic?

Even as COVID cases continue to bubble up around North Carolina as the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads, for now, at least, things are moving closer to what “normal” used to look like. People may choose to go to stores and airports unmasked, and with several COVID vaccines available, lockdowns reminiscent of those that occurred in the spring of 2020 seem unlikely.
North Carolina Health News

Trusted community messengers, data key in North Carolina's journey to vaccine equity

On Dec. 14, 2020, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Now, one and a half years later, more than 16.9 million COVID shots have been administered in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccinations dashboard.
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

