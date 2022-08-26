Read full article on original website
Youth Climate Stories – Dr. Seuss has a lesson about the environment
Https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Daisy.mp3. Daisy Morales Bravo explores what new development in coastal North Carolina means for wildlife – and calls upon her neighbors to act. “I speak for the trees,” said the Lorax. I heard this phrase in elementary school. Almost every single one of us did. But many of...
NC students fell behind in required vaccinations during the pandemic. Some – not all – are catching up.
As students and parents brace for the start of the school year, many are entering North Carolina classrooms without the protections of required vaccines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children fell behind on their vaccination schedules, and while some students are catching up, they still have a ways to go, said Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
NC recognized as the birthplace of the environmental justice movement
In the summer of 1982, Warren County became ground zero for the environmental justice movement. The community, at the time a relatively sparsely populated county on the Virginia border north of Raleigh, was rocked by six weeks of protests over PCB-laced oil being sprayed on rural county roads. The incident...
New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
Big changes are needed to turn the tide of North Carolina’s mental health crisis, health leaders say
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Decades ago, North Carolina legislators sought to change the way mental health care is delivered. They closed psychiatric hospitals arguing that patients would be better treated in the community, in less restrictive settings. Mental health experts agreed...
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related to the virus and strained health care systems. Gov. Roy Cooper announced in July that he would let the executive order that he initially implemented...
Abortion access diminishes in NC after federal judge reinstates 20-week ban
Abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy are no longer legal in North Carolina, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, marking the first erosion of abortion access in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in late June. U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr. reinstated...
What does ‘back to normal’ mean for people hit hardest by the pandemic?
Even as COVID cases continue to bubble up around North Carolina as the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads, for now, at least, things are moving closer to what “normal” used to look like. People may choose to go to stores and airports unmasked, and with several COVID vaccines available, lockdowns reminiscent of those that occurred in the spring of 2020 seem unlikely.
How long will North Carolina remain an abortion ‘safe haven’?
It’s been six weeks since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to abortion. Abortion regulation is now in the hands of states, and at least for now, no new restrictions on abortion have been imposed in North Carolina. “Nothing changed in...
Medicaid patients and county workers brace for the end of the COVID public health emergency
When the pandemic hit, Rachel got sick with COVID-19. Like millions of others across the country, the rural eastern North Carolina resident lost her job. Though it was a blow to her income, it meant she was eligible for something she hadn’t been before: Medicaid, the federal and state-funded insurance program for low-income people.
Trusted community messengers, data key in North Carolina’s journey to vaccine equity
On Dec. 14, 2020, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, became the first person in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Now, one and a half years later, more than 16.9 million COVID shots have been administered in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccinations dashboard.
Charlotte promotes transportation safety for bicyclists and pedestrians
For the past five years, there has been an increase in the total bicyclist and pedestrian deaths in North Carolina, a trend that has caused organizations such as BikeWalkNC to provide free training to promote better transportation safety. In 2015, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported 3,053 pedestrian accidents....
