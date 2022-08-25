Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission accepting applications for 2023 grant program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is accepting applications for its 2023 grant program. Applications are open to nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses, and individuals. Each awarded project can receive up to $4,000. A total of $24,000 will be awarded to different projects. “The grants program is...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic set to launch new state mental health teleservice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new state program called The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) will get more mental health services to Virginians for less. The VTMHI is connecting Virginians who are uninsured or under-insured to free online mental health services. The initiative launched on Dec. 13 and is a collaboration between The Virginia Dept. of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Virginia Telehealth Network, and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.
NBC 29 News
The Forum hotel will be opening in the Spring 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The construction is still ongoing for the first on-Grounds hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. It is currently scheduled to open in spring of 2023. The hotel is named The Forum and is taking reservations on its website for stays beginning July...
NBC 29 News
Schools seeing more absences as cold and flu cases rise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in and around the Charlottesville area are starting to see an increase in students missing class due to being out sick. “We’ve had an attendance rate for today is 90%, at about 91%. Typical for the whole year is about 95%,” Albemarle County Public Schools Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez said Tuesday, December 13.
NBC 29 News
C3 offers recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is offering recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan. C3 sent a letter to Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade. It was co-signed by more than 300 people. The organization hopes this letter will increase community engagement throughout the Climate...
NBC 29 News
Hope Packs let every inmate receive mail during the holiday season at ACRJ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers at Christ Community Church in Charlottesville packed more than 500 Hope Packs Monday, December 12, for people who work or are being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. These packs are filled with things like treats, books, crossword puzzles, and quotes from other inmates. “That...
NBC 29 News
HCPS offering free meals over holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time for winter breaks in schools across the Valley, but for some students being away from school that long isnt always a good thing. Many students rely on school lunches to provide them with the nutrition they need. After a few years off, Harrisonburg...
NBC 29 News
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. Campbell, who was a former Virginia State Trooper, represented Rockbridge County, Bath County, portions of Amherst and...
NBC 29 News
‘Touchdowns for Turkeys’ brings in 500 turkeys for BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food bank received a big donation Monday, December 12, part of which is thanks to the efforts of the University of Viriginia football team. Every touchdown the Cavaliers scored this year translated to 10 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food...
NBC 29 News
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry receives $8K grant to help kids with hunger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry says an $8,000 grant will help it feed 85 children in the Woodbrook neighborhood. “Our program does two meals for two days for one child, but we try and to make sure that what we’re giving them is not only something that they can easily but also healthy,” Jane Colony Mills, the executive director of Loaves & Fishes said.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. Public Safety Departments team up with Santa Claus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Public Safety Departments are partnering with Santa Claus to spread some holiday cheer. On Monday, the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia got a big surprise. Albemarle County Police Department teamed up with The Grinch, Santa, and his elves...
NBC 29 News
HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS. This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from...
NBC 29 News
Christmas toy drive underway for UVA Children’s Hospital patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A toy drive is underway to help patients at UVA Children’s Hospital. Operation Brady Strong Mission M&M Christmas Toy Drive is gathering donations to hand out to kids who may not get to spend the holidays at home. “They say that the work of a...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement. State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis. The settlement requires the governments to...
NBC 29 News
Animal shelter in urgent mode with 241 pets for fostering and adoptions
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is over capacity. If you’re looking to adopt --the animal shelter needs your help to get these pets out to their next home. 41 dogs and two hundred cats are in-house with some that have been looking to get...
NBC 29 News
Luxury menswear apparel opens in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Division Roads is a new online luxury apparel and footwear retailer that has opened up a flagship store in Scottsville. One of the store’s focuses is selling brands that produce quality goods, and the founder of Division Roads says he wants to provide an experience for shoppers in the Central Virginia area.
NBC 29 News
AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams. A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it. “Check the front and the back of the...
NBC 29 News
Virginia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s men’s basketball team has moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. Purdue jumped three spots past the undefeated Cavaliers to become the new No. 1 team. Houston fell from No. 1 to No....
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Area Transit testing new transit system comparable to Uber or Lyft
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit hopes that more people will take the bus thanks to a grant that will make for personalized service in some neighborhoods starting next spring or summer. A “micro transit” system will have a dry run focused on the 29 North area to the...
NBC 29 News
Experts say COVID-19 isn’t the only reason to bring back the mask
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC is recommending people mask back up. UVA Health says its number of COVID-19 hospitalization is relatively low and stable. However, it’s the combination of that virus, the flu, and RSV that is putting a strain on hospitals across the commonwealth. Doctors say they’re...
