Muncie, IN

1027wbow.com

Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success with parade

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Over the past couple of weeks, the Little League baseball team from Hagerstown, Indiana has captured the hearts of many Hoosiers as they competed in the 2022 Little League World Series. The team qualified to head out to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and represent the Great Lakes region...
HAGERSTOWN, IN

