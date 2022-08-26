ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
WBKR

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KISS 106

These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
middlesboronews.com

Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
WBKO

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Overdose Victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in observation of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.
FRANKFORT, KY
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
WKYT 27

String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
msn.com

The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
WBKR

See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky

Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
wdrb.com

Rain Relief On The Way For Some

Another hot and humid afternoon for the last day of the Kentucky state fair today, but it looks like at least some relief is on the way for Monday and Tuesday of this week. The system that is going to help bring in that next rain chance is still pretty far off to our West, but is continuing to make its way to our area over the next 24-48 hours.
westkentuckystar.com

Carroll: General Assembly takes swift action to support fellow Kentuckians

Kentucky officials, residents and many from outside our state's borders turned their full attention to the desperate needs of our fellow Kentuckians when historic flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky in July. Millions of donations poured in to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Volunteers from far and wide traveled to the...
