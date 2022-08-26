Read full article on original website
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for new conservation officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the hunt for new conservation officers.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
$5 million grant announced to prevent wrong-way crashes on Kentucky interstates
The state of Kentucky is set to receive a grant in hopes of subduing the rising amount of wrong-way crashes on interstates.
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
Gov. Beshear Announces $25 Million To Plug Orphan Wells Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT (Aug. 25, 2022) – As part of his Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, Gov. Andy Beshear today announced a $25 million grant to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the commonwealth. The initiative is expected to create 180 jobs. “This initial grant will not only create...
Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Overdose Victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in observation of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.
Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
Kentuckians have a right to see investigative report that state agency wants to withhold
A Franklin Circuit Court’s ruling in Glenn Cohen v Kentucky Public Pension Authority is the critical first step on what will likely be a long path to shining the light of public scrutiny on the secretive Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA). In Cohen, Judge Phillip Shepherd pierces the bureaucratic...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Rain Relief On The Way For Some
Another hot and humid afternoon for the last day of the Kentucky state fair today, but it looks like at least some relief is on the way for Monday and Tuesday of this week. The system that is going to help bring in that next rain chance is still pretty far off to our West, but is continuing to make its way to our area over the next 24-48 hours.
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
Carroll: General Assembly takes swift action to support fellow Kentuckians
Kentucky officials, residents and many from outside our state's borders turned their full attention to the desperate needs of our fellow Kentuckians when historic flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky in July. Millions of donations poured in to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Volunteers from far and wide traveled to the...
